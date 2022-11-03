POCATELLO — The Salvation Army in Pocatello is concerned about being able to raise enough funds for the season after raising only $74,000 through their Red Kettle Campaign last year.
This figure is about $40,000 lower than the year before, Lt. Ernie Evans, Officer in Charge at the Salvation Army, said in a Oct. 18 news release.
"Last year's Red Kettle Campaign did not go as planned," he said. "Because of this reality, we had to shift our focus quite a bit in order to not place ourselves deeper into the red."
Evans said that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army has been working tirelessly to serve the community, even causing themselves to go into debt to do so.
"We did so while still serving more and doing more for the community than ever before," he said.
Due to their budget shortage, Evans said the Salvation Army will need to encourage more volunteers and monetary support from partners.
"This Red Kettle Season, we need to make sure that every store, every hour is filled," he said.
Evans said there is usually a kick-off event to start of the Red Kettle Season, but this year they will not be able to host one due to cost and the lack of available space.
"We need to go as big as humanly possible on raising funds for our community," he said.
Evans said that in 2020, the Salvation Army raised $110,000. This was in part thanks to a partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They only raised $74,000 last year.
"Though we fell behind, we still had many great volunteers standing in the cold for two hour shifts spreading joy for the season," he said.
The red kettle was first started in San Francisco in 1891 by Salvation Army officer Captain Joseph McFee, who remembered a sight he saw in Liverpool, England.
From his days as a sailor, McFee remembered a large pot displayed called "Simpson's Pot." The pot took in donations put in by passersby. Taking this idea, McFee asked for permission from San Francisco city authorities to place a crab pot and tripod at the Oakland ferry landing. The kettle - and McFee's call of "keep the pot boiling" - drew in passengers and donations.
"As this is our primary fundraiser, it needs to be able to sustain $130,000 every year in order to continue to serve in the areas of most need," he said.
Programs the Red Kettle helps sustain include a six-day-a-week soup kitchen, a computer lab and adult education and enrichment classes.
"The Salvation Army Pocatello Outpost has been serving this community since 1898," Evans said. "Next year makes 125 years. We will fight to serve it for another 125."
