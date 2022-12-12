POCATELLO — Valley Office Systems recently donated $5,590 dollars to ISU's Benny's Pantry.
Howard Hansen, one of the owners of Valley Office Systems, said they wanted to make the donation so that students would be able to get the food that they need while pursuing their education.
"We wanted to be able to participate with Idaho State University and Benny's Pantry to make sure that students that are going to school there have the ability to be fed as well as to be able to take care of their education," he said.
Hansen said that he is happy to have the opportunity to give back to the community. He said that all of his employees were able to participate in raising the money for the donation.
"If you are a customer that does business with Valley and you bought a toner in October and November, a portion of that revenue went to this cause to help Benny's Pantry," he said.
Hansen said the company is based in several different locations throughout Idaho and Utah. They are passionate about giving back to the communities that they serve.
"Pocatello is our home base," he said. "It's been a great community for us. They've supported us for many, many years."
Stephanie Foreman, director of Benny's Pantry, said the pantry is on campus for students who may be struggling with having enough food or other necessities.
"Benny's Pantry is a food pantry on campus," she said. "It helps students that may have some food insecurities or may not have enough funding to pay for food right now."
Foreman said it felt amazing to receive the donation. She is glad that there are businesses and other organizations in the community that are willing to help them.
"It feels amazing that there's community members and businesses and corporations that want to support students like we do," she said.
Foreman encouraged the community to reach out to them if they know of any students that would benefit from the support that Benny's Pantry offers.
"If anyone knows of students that are struggling with food insecurities, please have them reach out to us and we can help them get the food that they need," she said.
Foreman said Benny's Pantry has all sorts of food items and also personal hygiene items. They are located on the first floor of the Student Union Building in room 120.
Anyone interested in donating to Benny's Pantry can go to isu.edu/pantry for more information.
