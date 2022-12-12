Valley Office Systems Donation

Valley Office owners Howard and Colleen Hansen, left, with two ISU officials and their $5,590 donation to Benny's Pantry.

 Maddy Long/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Valley Office Systems recently donated $5,590 dollars to ISU's Benny's Pantry.

Howard Hansen, one of the owners of Valley Office Systems, said they wanted to make the donation so that students would be able to get the food that they need while pursuing their education.

