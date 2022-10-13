Alameda Stake Center

The Alameda Stake Center at 930 E. Alameda Road where church members will hold a preparedness fair on Saturday.

 Maddy Long/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A preparedness fair will be held on Saturday at the Alameda Stake Center in Pocatello.

Betty Pierce, a member of the stake preparedness committee for the Alameda Stake, said the event is for the whole community and that it will provide an opportunity to learn about several different preparedness topics.

