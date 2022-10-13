POCATELLO — A preparedness fair will be held on Saturday at the Alameda Stake Center in Pocatello.
Betty Pierce, a member of the stake preparedness committee for the Alameda Stake, said the event is for the whole community and that it will provide an opportunity to learn about several different preparedness topics.
"There's going to be booths and displays in the gym where people will be teaching about different things," she said.
Pierce said that the booths and displays will teach participants about a different topic.
"There will be a HAM radio, freeze drying, water storage and outdoor cooking," she said.
Pierce said there will even be a booth where people will be able to test their pressure cooker gauge for free.
The fair will also feature a few classes offered in different rooms of the church building. One class will be on micro-grains. Pierce said participants in this class will be able to take their grains home with them.
"There will be classes about dehydration, herbal medicine, survival skills and wilderness medicine," she said.
Pierce said the classes will be taught from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and that each class will be taught twice. Each teacher will also have a display in the gym.
This will be the first year the Alameda Stake holds the preparedness fair.
"We hope to continue doing it every year," Pierce said.
She said she hopes that next year the church will be able to include more booths and displays.
"Hopefully we'll have more booths and teach more things," she said.
Pierce encourages everyone to come to the fair and learn more about being prepared.
"We'd love everyone to come," she said.
The Stake Center is located at 930 E. Alameda Road across from Tendoy Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.