On Monday, Gov. Little returned to the Idaho House for the first State of the State in his second term. At the beginning of his speech, he highlighted a familiar subject: improving education in Idaho. Over the last four years, we’ve increased investments in our students and educators. From raising teacher salaries to providing education grants to families, we’re committed to making Idaho a place where children can learn and thrive. It’s why I was pleased to hear the governor repeat his commitment to Idaho students.
Beyond the classroom, we know parents are looking for ways to help and support their students. I know from my experience of raising six kids that each child comes with different needs. But not every family can stretch their budget to pay for extras like additional technology, tutoring and other educational tools. The governor proposes making the Empowering Parents grant program permanent. If the Legislature chooses to support that program, we can continue to assist families’ efforts to help their students achieve their full potential.
In addition to supporting families and students, the governor also proposes increasing teacher salaries. This recommendation comes as we see a teacher shortage in Idaho and throughout the United States. At the end of the school year in 2022, Idaho school districts reported 900 vacancies. By the time school started last fall, that number had dropped to a reported 134. But the positions that remained unfilled were in special education, math and science — all jobs we need to fill with trained and qualified professionals.
To help us close the gap, we can’t ignore market forces if we want to recruit future teachers and retain experienced educators. We know that teacher salaries won’t match wages in the private sector for professionals with similar education. But we can provide compensation that helps us stay competitive, particularly for our border communities where neighboring states pay higher salaries. Gov. Little’s proposal to increase starting teacher pay and raise teacher salaries across the board will matter to teachers with an average increase in their paychecks of $6,300.
If we want people to choose the teaching profession, we must recognize that what we pay educators plays a role in their decision-making. We’re competing with jobs that pay significantly more for folks with math and science backgrounds. The same holds true for our experienced educators. They can and will go elsewhere if we fail to provide reasonable salaries. Our students deserve smart and dedicated professionals in the classroom, and teacher salaries contribute to that outcome.
We know how much education matters for our students and communities. We owe it to current and future generations to make critical investments today that help Idaho students receive an education preparing them for success. By focusing on our students and teachers, we can build a strong foundation to ensure a bright future for all Idahoans.
Rep. Jerald Raymond represents District 31, which includes Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties. He owns and operates a livestock enterprise in Jefferson County.
