On Monday, Gov. Little returned to the Idaho House for the first State of the State in his second term. At the beginning of his speech, he highlighted a familiar subject: improving education in Idaho. Over the last four years, we’ve increased investments in our students and educators. From raising teacher salaries to providing education grants to families, we’re committed to making Idaho a place where children can learn and thrive. It’s why I was pleased to hear the governor repeat his commitment to Idaho students.

Beyond the classroom, we know parents are looking for ways to help and support their students. I know from my experience of raising six kids that each child comes with different needs. But not every family can stretch their budget to pay for extras like additional technology, tutoring and other educational tools. The governor proposes making the Empowering Parents grant program permanent. If the Legislature chooses to support that program, we can continue to assist families’ efforts to help their students achieve their full potential.

Rep. Jerald Raymond represents District 31, which includes Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties. He owns and operates a livestock enterprise in Jefferson County.

