POCATELLO — Inkom Village MountainFest Harvest and Music Festival will be held at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday.
Dana Barrow Kmetz, marketing and guest services officer at Pebble Creek, explained that the festival is a yearly fundraiser for the Inkom Village Revitalization Commission, which is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the Inkom area.
"They're working on making Inkom feel more like a ski town," she said. "They're also working on street signs, lights and sidewalks."
This year is the fourth year the festival has been held. Kmetz explained that it will feature food, activities, a local vendor market and live music from Clairvoyance. There will also be a raffle. Prizes will include a season pass to Pebble Creek and a three-night vacation.
"There will be games for kids, a scavenger hunt and some woodworking and building activities," she said.
Kmetz explained that the festival usually has a large number of people. One thing that gets people to come is that the weather is cooler in the mountains.
"It's a fun thing to do with the whole family," she said. "You get to be up in a unique mountain environment and it's a little cooler."
Tickets for the festival will cost $10 for pre-sale and $15 at the gate. Families will cost $30. All proceeds will go to Inkom Village Revitalization.
"I like that it’s going to a great cause and helping the Inkom Village," said Kmetz. "I also like having live music and the views here on the mountain."
The festival will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information about the festival or tickets can be found at inkomidaho.org.