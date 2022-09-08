MountainFest

An image from a past MountainFest at Pebble Creek.

 Photo courtesy of Dana Barrow Kmetz

POCATELLO — Inkom Village MountainFest Harvest and Music Festival will be held at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday.

Dana Barrow Kmetz, marketing and guest services officer at Pebble Creek, explained that the festival is a yearly fundraiser for the Inkom Village Revitalization Commission, which is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the Inkom area.