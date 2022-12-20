In fiscal year 2022, INL spent over $243 million with small businesses in Idaho.

In fiscal year 2022, INL spent over $243 million with small businesses in Idaho.

 Steven J. Petersen

Idaho National Laboratory had another exceptional year working with small businesses to acquire goods and services.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy and the heart of our ability to conduct world-class research at INL,” Laboratory Director John Wagner said. “Working with small businesses is our priority as the lab grows. It is good for Idaho, our region, and supports small business development and growth.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.