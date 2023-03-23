Laval High gym

Pictured is the Lava High School gymnasium.

 Idaho State Historic Preservation Office photo

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A school gymnasium in Lava Hot Springs has made it to the final four in a competition to work out which historic gym is Idahoans' favorite among unique gymnasium buildings across the state.

The Lava High School gymnasium, which is currently used by Lava Elementary School, now has to beat out Arco Recreation Hall to get to the championship match, where the Lava school gym will face either the Payette High School Dome or the Axline Gym at Albion State Normal School. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.