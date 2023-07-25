POCATELLO — More than 20 bikes were deployed to the Mountain View Event Center last week, many with special mechanisms to assist riders with various disabilities in an effort to help teach them how to ride a bike.
The iCan Bike program combines efforts of the Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect organization and the Idaho State University occupational therapy, or OT, program.
Most of the attendees started Monday with little or no experience with riding bikes. But by Friday, many of the riders were successfully strolling around on two wheels throughout the parking lot, seemingly ready to hit the streets in their local neighborhoods thanks to the help of many dedicated volunteers.
“It just brings them a sense of accomplishment, of independence and being able to play with friends,” said Mary Murray, vice president of the Family Connect group. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for them. We are super grateful because a huge part of the program is having consistent and quality volunteers that can help the kids and the adults throughout the week. The ISU OT program provides that for us. We're so grateful for their energy and their care and their kindness that they showed throughout the week.”
Much of the work for the program began in winter of last year, securing the location at the MEC and organizing with iCan Bike and its national program iCan Shine.
The programs deploy a floor tech and bike mechanics supervisor who travel with their armada of adaptive bicycles, providing unique builds that are catered to the individuals and their needs. Additionally, Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect spends the time leading up to the event reaching out to different community outlets for people with disabilities to promote the event and get the word out to parents and family members. Attendees just had to be at least 8 years old or older to participate.
Preparatory work was also done with volunteers on the occupational therapy side. Megan Nichols, academic fieldwork coordinator for the ISU OT program, assisted with readiness and training for the volunteers who all help make the event special for the riders.
“We talked a lot about communication strategies with individuals with varying levels of language abilities,” Nichols said. “How to cue and prompt individuals with disabilities, when and where to use more or less language, maybe some visual (techniques), things like that. We talked a lot about behavior management. We practiced a lot of teaching and how to teach with less words so that they can try to be as successful as volunteers as possible. Really support the (riders) where they're at and give them the ‘just right challenge.’”
In the occupational therapy world, the "just right challenge" is a principle that means grading or adapting an activity to be not too difficult that it feels unachievable and not too easy that it is not beneficial.
For the riders themselves, the program allows for a hands-on approach that makes it easy for them to learn no matter what their age or skill level. Some bikes featured rolling pills of varying sizes that automatically balance the bicycles, while others were more traditional or only had hand bars for the adults to use near the seats to help guide the riders as they practiced.
For everyone involved, though, the experience is one of love and joy. The environment is bursting with support from not only parents and the OT volunteers but it extends to the technicians and everyone involved in the process of making this bike riding experience a special moment in time that the riders will never forget.
“I would say mine's twofold,” Murray said on the personal impact of the program. “The first is the magic that you see in the kids' faces when they are riding a two-wheeled bike on their own, and they feel that freedom. Then you go from looking at them to looking at their parents, and there's tears running down their faces and they're so excited for their kids because we all want our kids to be successful and this is a highly successful environment."
She continued, "The other part is we are so grateful to partner with ISU students and see all their learning that occurs. On Monday, they're pretty timid and shy or not quite sure what they should be doing. (By) Friday they're all in, they're interactive, they're engaged. To see that growth and learning is great because they're going to go out and affect so many kids and adults who need OT services and this just starts their journey out on such a solid note.”
