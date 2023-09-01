In an exciting effort to enhance student well-being and academic performance, Irving Middle School (IMS) recently introduced a novel program known as Ride for Focus (R4F), a program that uses cycling as a tool in the classroom to get kids moving, help increase learner motivation and focus, and improve their well-being. The innovative initiative promotes the physical and mental health of learners through the integration of cycling into their daily routines.
The program launch included the delivery of a fleet of Specialized bikes and helmets thanks to a program grant submitted by myself and Natasha Lattin, a health teacher at IMS. Irving is only the second Idaho school to receive the grant, which is awarded nationwide.
Lattin will incorporate the program into her flex health class during the fall and spring trimesters.
By combining exercise, outdoor activities, and mindfulness practices, R4F seeks to provide learners with a holistic approach to education. The program extends beyond intellectual development to enhance learners’ overall well-being while enabling them to achieve more.
Ride for Focus is designed to address the growing concern of sedentary lifestyles among learners, which can lead to various health issues and impact their ability to concentrate and learn effectively. The program centers around the idea that physical activity has a profound impact on cognitive functions and emotional well-being. By incorporating cycling and mindfulness into the school day, Irving Middle School aims to provide learners with an opportunity to rejuvenate their minds and bodies, leading to improved focus, reduced stress, and increased academic engagement.
The implementation of R4F at Irving Middle School involves several key components, such as cycling decisions and mindfulness practices. A growing body of research has shown the program can yield numerous benefits for both learners and the school community, like improved enhanced focus and concentration, stress reduction, physical health, a sense of community, and lifelong skills.
Riding For Focus was developed by Outride, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. Outride’s Riding For Focus program, Research, and community grants harness the benefits of cycling for the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being of youth and their communities. A R4F grant provides schools with everything needed to get 7th-8th grade learners riding, including bikes, helmets, teacher training, and curriculum. Irving Middle School joins over 225 middle schools across the US and Canada that have implemented the program, impacting over 50,000 students annually.
The implementation of Ride for Focus at Irving Middle School signifies a groundbreaking step toward prioritizing learner well-being alongside academic achievement. By integrating cycling and mindfulness practices into the school day, Irving Middle School is not only addressing the challenges posed by sedentary lifestyles but also fostering a culture of holistic development. As the program continues to unfold, it has the potential to serve as a model for other schools seeking to create well-rounded educational experiences that empower learners to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.
Heart rate tracking indicates students can reach half of their daily activity levels in a 50–60 minute R4F class. Outride’s applied research has found that 87% of students report having fun in Riding for Focus, even those who typically don’t like school or PE class. The program also gets new kids on bikes. On average, 10-20% of students at a school don’t know how to ride a bike before the program. By the end of R4F, students who didn’t know how to ride feel confident riding bikes!
The program also aligns with the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District’s year-long focus on how Every Day Matters when it comes to being in school and teaching learners skills to be more successful in their day to day lives.
Irving’s staff would like to give Barrie’s Ski and Sports a HUGE shout-out for being incredibly generous with their time and bike expertise! Businesses or community members interested in supporting this program may contact Irving Middle School.
Ellen Laggis is the assistant principal at Irving Middle School. She previously taught English at Hawthorne Middle School for five years. She enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time outdoors with her husband Stratton and their two sons.
