In an exciting effort to enhance student well-being and academic performance, Irving Middle School (IMS) recently introduced a novel program known as Ride for Focus (R4F), a program that uses cycling as a tool in the classroom to get kids moving, help increase learner motivation and focus, and improve their well-being. The innovative initiative promotes the physical and mental health of learners through the integration of cycling into their daily routines.

The program launch included the delivery of a fleet of Specialized bikes and helmets thanks to a program grant submitted by myself and Natasha Lattin, a health teacher at IMS. Irving is only the second Idaho school to receive the grant, which is awarded nationwide.

Ellen Laggis is the assistant principal at Irving Middle School. She previously taught English at Hawthorne Middle School for five years. She enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time outdoors with her husband Stratton and their two sons.

