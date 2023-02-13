CBI Bikes

Idaho Falls-based CBI Bikes is expanding to Pocatello. The new location at 1444 Yellowstone Ave. will open next month.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — CBI Bikes, a popular bike shop in Idaho Falls, is preparing to open a second location in Pocatello that’s sure to excite bike lovers throughout the community.

Landon Poulter, manager of the Idaho Falls store, said they are planning to have a soft opening of the new shop in the beginning of March. They plan to have a grand opening later, but they haven’t chosen a specific date for that yet.

