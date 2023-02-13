POCATELLO — CBI Bikes, a popular bike shop in Idaho Falls, is preparing to open a second location in Pocatello that’s sure to excite bike lovers throughout the community.
Landon Poulter, manager of the Idaho Falls store, said they are planning to have a soft opening of the new shop in the beginning of March. They plan to have a grand opening later, but they haven’t chosen a specific date for that yet.
Poulter said so far there has been a lot of excitement for the upcoming Pocatello location. Many of their customers are from the Pocatello area, and thanks to the trails around Pocatello, there is already a strong biking community.
“A lot of people are excited for us to be down there,” he said. “Pocatello has tons of trails. Everything’s in their backyard. We’re as excited to be down there as they are.”
Poulter said his favorite parts of working with CBI Bikes are being part of the biking community and the people he gets to meet.
“The cycling world is one big family,” he said. “Everyone who comes in the shop is part of our family.”
CBI Bikes offers several different types of bikes, and they offer six different brands.
“We are dealers of mountain bikes, road bikes, gravel bikes and everything in between,” he said. “We have the largest inventory and selection around.”
Poulter said people seem to enjoy their Idaho Falls location at 792 E. Iona Road, Suite B, which originally opened in 2017, as well. They ship their bikes to people across the country.
“We have a lot of customers here,” he said. “We ship nationwide as well.”
The Pocatello shop will be located at 1444 Yellowstone Ave.
