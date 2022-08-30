Robert L. Bluhm

A former Bonneville County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Monday on a lewd conduct charge in a case after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, in May of this year the sheriff’s office received reports from Child Protective Services (CPS) of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile female by 54-year-old Robert L. Bluhm.