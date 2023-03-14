Darwin Reisner

POCATELLO — The vehicular manslaughter charge filed against a local man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian while driving drunk in December has been dismissed by Bannock County prosecutors.

Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, now faces one count of felony aggravated driving under the influence and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator following the dismissal.

