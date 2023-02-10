Despite recent efforts of law enforcement officials and state lawmakers to curb the opioid epidemic plaguing the Gem State, illegal narcotics such as heroin and fentanyl continue to wreak havoc on local communities.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei was in Boise Thursday to speak to the Idaho House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee about a bill that would have set a mandatory minimum prison sentence for those caught with large quantities of fentanyl.
Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse testified alongside Schei on Thursday and then on Friday penned a letter that he distributed to the media and public calling for the federal government to classify two Mexican drug cartels known to distribute fentanyl as terrorist organizations to allow for U.S. military intervention.
The pleas for help from Schei and Hulse came just days after Idaho Falls police seized over 21,000 fentanyl pills and about $25,000 in cash during two drug busts there and after Bannock County sheriff’s deputies worked together with officers with the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force to arrest two suspected drug dealers in Pocatello who were believed to be selling fentanyl to local residents.
DRUGS ON THE STREETS
The drug bust in Pocatello and the first in Idaho Falls both occurred on Tuesday and the second Idaho Falls bust happened on Wednesday.
Idaho Falls police on Tuesday were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Curtis Avenue for the report of a wanted person in the area. Upon arrival, a resident of the home allowed officers to search the residence for the wanted person, identified as Jacob Garner, 29, of Idaho Falls, which ultimately led to the discovery of numerous items of drug paraphernalia in plain sight and within reach of children, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.
The person at the home contacted Garner and convinced him to come back to the residence. Garner arrived at the home and admitted to officers that the drug paraphernalia belonged to him and also advised officers that he was in possession of two safes in the bedroom that contained fentanyl pills, cash and a firearm, police said.
“Officers searched the residence and located approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called ‘dirty thirties,’ a 40-caliber handgun, approximately $25,000 in cash believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, and various items of drug paraphernalia and supplies consistent with drug packaging, “ Idaho Falls police said in their news release.
Garner was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of injury to a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Falls police detectives, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police troopers were involved in a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls that resulted in the seizure of approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of over $200,000.
Juan Villa, 32, of Las Vegas, was arrested during the traffic stop for felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
A similar traffic stop in Pocatello last week involving the discovery of numerous fentanyl pills resulted in local police working with the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force to conduct a drug bust at a home on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday, authorities said.
During a search of the home, officers located several fentanyl pills, nearly 30 grams of meth, two grams of heroin, and, in addition to paraphernalia and materials consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics, nearly three ounces of marijuana.
Albie Che Guerra, 50, of Pocatello, was charged with four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one each for the fentanyl, meth, heroin and marijuana — as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the Jefferson Avenue drug bust, police said.
Jacqueline Marie Martinez, 25, of Pocatello, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the same bust, police said.
HOW ARE COMMUNITIES IMPACTED?
The recent Southeast Idaho drug busts underscore the ways in which illegal narcotics, specifically opioids such as heroin and fentanyl, are significantly impacting East Idaho communities.
Bannock County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Iverson can’t quite put his finger on why this region is such a hotbed for fentanyl use, but he can attest to the drug's recent surge in usage.
“It used to be heroin that we were dealing with a ton, and we still do, but fentanyl has taken a turn for the worse here in our area,” Iverson said. “I couldn’t tell you why drug suppliers are so attracted to this area but we’re starting to see a ton of fentanyl that’s being brought in from outside of our communities.”
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that’s approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Iverson said the dangerous and deadly qualities of fentanyl are no secret.
“I know that we’ve served search warrants in the past where officers have found Naloxone right next to the fentanyl supply,” Iverson said. “Even the drug users and distributors are starting to realize how dangerous this stuff is.”
Schei said the Pocatello Police Department is responding to an average of just over 30 drug overdose calls each month and his officers have already treated seven individuals this year with life-saving Naloxone, an opioid reversal nasal spray, sometimes administering multiple doses to reverse the lethal effects of fentanyl.
What was once such an atypical occurrence that officers received public commendations for saving lives by administering Naloxone has become a routine part of the job for local police.
“This is a growing epidemic in our community that has resulted in the needless loss of life,” Schei said about the local opioid crisis. "Fentanyl use impacts families regardless of your race, religion, orientation, gender, political background or religious beliefs. I can think of several families that have been negatively impacted and are grieving over the loss of a loved one because of this crisis.”
And it’s not just local law enforcement agencies that are equipped with opioid reversal drugs. The opioid problem has become so significant that East Idaho schools, government buildings and churches are stocking up on the life-saving medicine, too, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
“The fatal grip fentanyl has had on our country continues to make an impact in Idaho and in Bonneville County,” Sheriff Hulse wrote in his Friday letter calling for military intervention. “Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies have responded to an increasing number of incidents involving this poison causing a path of destruction in the form of creating victims of criminal activity, violence, and sadly the tearing apart of families. Instances of first responders utilizing (Naloxone) to save someone’s life are not slowing down and are oftentimes requiring multiple doses. It’s sad the lethality of this fentanyl problem has made it such that our schools, churches, and other public places stock a supply of (Naloxone) alongside basic first aid kits in the event of an emergency.”
COMBATING THE CRISIS
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Operation Esto Perpetua last year with the intent of forming a group that unites law enforcement officials, citizens and community partners to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Gem State. Several public meetings and town halls were hosted across the state to develop actions and policies that could be implemented to make communities safer.
On Thursday, Schei advocated for the passage of a bill brought by the House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee that would create mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines for fentanyl traffickers in Idaho.
“I told the committee that this bill aligned with our number one driving force, which is the preservation of human life,” Schei said. “We must keep our communities safe and I felt it was incumbent upon myself not only as the chief of police for Pocatello but also as the president of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association to do everything I possibly can to accomplish that.”
HB 67 was ultimately shelved and referred back to committee, but if it had become law, possessing 14 to 28 grams of fentanyl would have resulted in a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and over 28 grams would have carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
When asked whether the bill being shelved left him discouraged, disheartened or frustrated, Schei said, “All of the above.”
Schei added that he believes the federal government also needs to do something about the unsecured Southern U.S. border with Mexico.
“We see this stuff coming right across the border, I mean they are walking it right across in backpacks, so absolutely border security does play into our crisis,” Schei said. “And it has nothing to do with politics. This isn’t a comfortable conversation but there’s a human trafficking element at the border as well and oftentimes these people being labor or sex trafficked are also being told to bring over this backpack without looking inside and it’s loaded with heroin or fentanyl or some other drug.”
Hulse said the Mexican drug cartels should carry a hefty load of the blame when it comes to Idaho’s supply of illegal narcotics. So much so that at least two of the cartels should be classified as terrorist organizations, he wrote in his Friday letter.
“We know United States border policies are being taken advantage of by cartels based in Mexico and terrorists from outside our country who only thrive weakening our nation and lining their pockets with money,” he wrote in the letter. “Sadly, addiction and greed hit too close to home and help fuel this demand leaving that path of destruction.”
Hulse continued, “Despite their efforts, the federal government has failed to secure our nation from hostile drug traffickers who attack with impunity both civilians and law enforcement in Mexico and the United States. I add my voice with other sheriffs throughout the United States asking for the United States Congress to declare the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Drug Cartels as terrorist organizations and empower the United States military to target and neutralize their drug and human trafficking operations where they find them and bring the cartels to justice for the hundreds of thousands of deaths they are responsible for. Our southern border is controlled; controlled by hostile drug traffickers who victimize all they come into contact with.”
Though the Gem State’s war on fentanyl is a daunting undertaking, local law enforcement officials know it’s a battle worth fighting and call on the community to help turn the tide.
Schei encourages all local residents to visit siphidaho.org/temp/DOPP and familiarize themselves with the listed content and helpful resources.
“Please visit the link, educate your family on it, educate your kids on it, educate your relatives on it, educate your neighbors on it and have those discussions,” Schei said.
Hulse also called on local residents to contact their state and federal elected representatives and advocate for change.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has always been humbled by the support of our community,” Hulse wrote. “I call upon each of the citizens of Bonneville County to educate yourself to the threat we are all facing. Contact your federal and state representatives and ask them to do more to help us fight the drug cartels that are harming our people and the people of Mexico. We are proud to serve this community and dedicated to keeping it from going the way of other cities and states who refuse to take this problem seriously."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.