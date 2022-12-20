Three leaders from Idaho National Laboratory were recognized by The National Diversity Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing together the private, public and nonprofit sectors to discuss the benefits of a multicultural environment. Associate laboratory directors Ron Crone and Sean O’Kelly earned the Excellence in Leadership award, while MFC business operations specialist Janice Cook is being honored as a Diversity Champion. Awards were presented at the organization’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion National Convention.

“While this recognition publicly celebrates the professional dedication of Ron, Sean and Janice, it also enhances INL’s visibility as an organization that empowers, supports, and employs incredible people,” said Toni Carter, INL’s chief inclusion and collaboration officer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.