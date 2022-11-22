Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho’s largest property and casualty (P&C) insurer, announced in November that is has won its third consecutive Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition (STAR) Award from Demotech.
The STAR Award analyzes the performance of 2,650 insurers across the nation each year and recognizes the top performing companies that meet the award’s strict criteria of: superior operating results, sustained profitability, financial stability, and stakeholder satisfaction. Only 21 companies in the nation received a STAR Award in 2022. Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is the first and only Idaho-based insurer to receive the award.
“We’re honored to receive our third consecutive STAR Award,” said Todd Argall, Executive Vice President and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance. “What makes this award special is it considers how an insurer satisfies all its stakeholders – including its team members and agents – and not just a single segment of interested parties.”
Demotech, Inc., founded in 1985, is a consulting firm providing financial stability ratings for property and casualty insurance companies and is the official research partner of Insurance Journal, a leading insurance news publication. Demotech also provides insurance industry performance reports and financial results to news organizations and is also the first insurance rating organization to have its ratings process reviewed and approved by HUD, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. For more information about Demotech’s STAR Awards, visit: www.demotech.com/starawards.aspx.
Celebrating 75 years of protecting what matters most in Idaho, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is one of Idaho’s leading auto insurers, the second largest writer of all insurance lines in Idaho, the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance in the state, and the largest personal lines insurance company based solely in Idaho. The company was recently recognized by Forbes as Idaho’s “Best-In-State” insurance company for homeowners insurance. For more information, visit: www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.
