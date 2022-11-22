Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho’s largest property and casualty (P&C) insurer, announced in November that is has won its third consecutive Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition (STAR) Award from Demotech.

The STAR Award analyzes the performance of 2,650 insurers across the nation each year and recognizes the top performing companies that meet the award’s strict criteria of: superior operating results, sustained profitability, financial stability, and stakeholder satisfaction. Only 21 companies in the nation received a STAR Award in 2022. Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is the first and only Idaho-based insurer to receive the award.

