Farm Bureau recognized as one of the top personal lines insurers in nation for third consecutive year
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Idaho’s largest property and casualty (P&C) insurer, announced in November that is has won its third consecutive Stakeholder Team Accomplishment Recognition (STAR) Award from Demotech.
The STAR Award analyzes the performance of 2,650 insurers across the nation each year and recognizes the top performing companies that meet the award’s strict criteria of: superior operating results, sustained profitability, financial stability, and stakeholder satisfaction. Only 21 companies in the nation received a STAR Award in 2022. Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance is the first and only Idaho-based insurer to receive the award.
“We’re honored to receive our third consecutive STAR Award,” said Todd Argall, Executive Vice President and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance. “What makes this award special is it considers how an insurer satisfies all its stakeholders – including its team members and agents – and not just a single segment of interested parties.”
Demotech, Inc., founded in 1985, is a consulting firm providing financial stability ratings for property and casualty insurance companies and is the official research partner of Insurance Journal, a leading insurance news publication. Demotech also provides insurance industry performance reports and financial results to news organizations and is also the first insurance rating organization to have its ratings process reviewed and approved by HUD, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. For more information about Demotech’s STAR Awards, visit: www.demotech.com/starawards.aspx.
Celebrating 75 years of protecting what matters most in Idaho, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is one of Idaho’s leading auto insurers, the second largest writer of all insurance lines in Idaho, the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance in the state, and the largest personal lines insurance company based solely in Idaho. The company was recently recognized by Forbes as Idaho’s “Best-In-State” insurance company for homeowners insurance. For more information, visit: www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.
Monica Alonso Takes New Position as Business Relationship Officer
Monica Alonso has recently joined the Business Relationship Team as an Officer at Idaho Central Credit Union.
Alonso is originally from Irapuato, Mexico. She has a very tight-knit family that includes her parents, four siblings, and her 7-year-old daughter. They enjoy spending time together and doing anything outdoors.
Alonso has been in the finance industry for eight years. Her previous positions include Financial Services Officer, Supervisor, and Assistant Manager. She is Home Loan Certified, FSO Business Certified, Spanish Certified, and a notary. Banking has taught her many lessons, not only in her professional career, but in her personal life. She has a passion for financial education and is looking forward to building strong relationships with local businesses.
If you are looking for a Business Relationship Officer in East Idaho, contact Monica Alonso at (208) 881-8535 or malonso@iccu.com
About Idaho Central Credit Union
Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940 and has since grown to have over $9 billion in assets and serves over 540,000 members throughout Idaho, Washington, and eastern Oregon. ICCU offers a wide variety of financial products including personal and business banking, mortgage services, wealth management, insurance, and more. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.
Bradley Ball named Assistant Vice President Commercial Loan Officer
John V. Evans Jr., President, and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley Ball as Assistant Vice President Commercial Loan Officer for the Idaho Falls branch.
He brings eighteen years of banking experience with him to the D.L. Evans Bank team. As an Assistant Vice President Commercial Loan Officer, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating, and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews construction and development loans, and is responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective accounts.
Bradley is a graduate of Idaho Falls High School and has a Bachelor of Science in Business and Sports Science from the University of Idaho, an Advanced Commercial Credit Analysis Certificate, and a Financial Management for the Closely Held Business Certificate.
In Montana, Bradley has been a member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, Home Builders Association, Montana Bankers Association, and a coach for YMCA Flag Football and a Montana District 1 Little League manager and coach. In Idaho Falls he has been a Treasurer, a high school assistant football coach, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Chapter of Civilian International Club and the Idaho Alpha President and Vice President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Bradly loves spending time with his children whom he says keeps him very busy. He is an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast and enjoys hunting, fishing, horseback riding, golfing, skiing, football, and basketball.
Bradley enjoys meeting people to develop great working relationships and would like to invite his friends, family, and customers to visit him at the Idaho Falls branch located at 888 E 17th St. He can be reached by phone at the office at 208-542-2354 or by cell phone 208-569-7727.
Hawley Troxell grows legal team to 100 attorneys; firm to add 18 partners
Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Coeur d’Alene, Spokane and Yakima announced that they are coming together to further increase the breadth of expertise and talent to enhance and expand services for clients across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Yakima, Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Reno and will serve a regional market from Reno to the Canadian Border and from the Pacific to the Rocky Mountains. Both Hawley Troxell and the firm from which this team is from – Witherspoon Kelley – have been longstanding leaders in the law since the late 1800s.
“Hawley Troxell is thrilled to extend its well-established Idaho roots by joining forces with a large contingent of excellent attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley – a similarly deeply-rooted Washington law firm with a long-time presence in north Idaho,” shared Tom Mortell, co-managing partner at Hawley Troxell. “This strategic combination demonstrates our ongoing commitment to grow and strengthen our firm and to continue to serve as a strategic partner to our clients and their ever-expanding legal needs.
Our team of attorneys creates a deep and broad bench of expertise and resources for the benefit of our mutual clients. Together, we are dedicated to the growth and development of our attorneys, especially our younger attorneys who will carry forward the legacy to future generations of clients.”
Over the past seven years Hawley Troxell has been one of the fastest growing independent law firms in the Intermountain West, expanding from 40 to 70 attorneys and now to 100 strong. Headquartered in Boise since 1964 and tracing its roots to Idaho’s territorial days, Hawley Troxell has been active in North Idaho for over 17 years and this expansion brings increased expertise and value to clients in a fast growing region.
“For over a century Witherspoon Kelley has been a preeminent regional law firm in the Pacific Northwest. With an ever changing legal market, we are excited to be joining the ranks of Hawley Troxell, Idaho’s premier law firm,” said Rick Mount, president of Witherspoon Kelley. “Together we will continue to expand our legal footprint of superior legal services throughout the Pacific Northwest.”
The 100-attorney firm reiterated their commitment to leadership, meaningful investment and involvement in their communities, serving on the boards of civic, charitable, philanthropic, and other organizations throughout the region. Their close ties and trusted relationships provide clients decisive advantages in all representations.
Hawley Troxell has always been Idaho’s largest, full-service business law firm, providing solutions to businesses, from formation to exit, with expertise across 23 practice areas and locations in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Yakima, Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Reno. The firm will remain headquartered at 877 W. Main St. in Boise, Idaho. For additional information about the firm, please visit hawleytroxell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.