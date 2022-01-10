SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Idaho nonprofits got a big boost this holiday season thanks to the annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The 2021 campaign raised more than $2.5 million over 23 days, benefiting 88 Idaho nonprofits. The money will help organizations throughout the state that provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need.
In Southeast Idaho, 26 nonprofits raised $510,525 during the campaign. Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley raised $164,006, the most in the region. Aid For Friends Inc., with $63,611, and Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, with $53,675, rounded out the top three fundraisers in the region.
The campaign, organized by the Home Partnership Foundation and Idaho Housing and Finance Association, has raised $9.5 million since its inception in 2011.
“The donations to Avenues for Hope provide necessary resources to thousands of Idahoans who need safe, stable and affordable housing," said Gerald M. Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance Association. "A heartfelt thank you to all of our generous donors and sponsors who have helped make a difference in the lives of our Idaho neighbors.”
Though the 2021 campaign is over, donations can still be made to support housing needs by visiting the Home Partnership Foundation’s website.
Southeast Idaho fundraising totals:
Aid For Friends Inc, $63,611; Bannock Youth Foundation, $650; Blaine County Housing Foundation, $450; Bridges, $7,885; Cassia County Joint School District 151, $6,830; CLUB Inc., $6,500; Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, $53,675; Family Services Alliance of SE Idaho, $11,450; Gateway Habitat for Humanity Pocatello, $8,525; Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area, $35,183; Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, $164,006; Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, $31,995; Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, $11,890; Mini-Cassia Shelter-Crossroads Harbor, $2,400; Minikoka School District 331, $5,525; NeighborWorks Pocatello, $50,240; Oneida Crisis Center, $4,400; Promise Ridge, $3,100; South Central Community Action Partnership, $1,160; Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc., $2,350; The Mahoney House, $11,350; Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, $18,465; Twin Falls School District, $4,635; United Way of South Central Idaho, $550; Voices Against Violence, $1,050; White Pine Charter School, $2,650
See the statewide results at avenuesforhope.org. —
