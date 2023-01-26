Brewfest Logo

The new Brewfest Logo, which was designed by Taylia Redfox.

 Photo courtesy of Melissa Lish

POCATELLO — The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest is set to take place on March 11, and tickets for the event are on sale now.

Melissa Lish, marketing and communications manager for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, said tickets will cost $30 if purchased in advance and $40 if purchased the day of. About 20 breweries are expected to participate this year.

