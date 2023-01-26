POCATELLO — The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest is set to take place on March 11, and tickets for the event are on sale now.
Melissa Lish, marketing and communications manager for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, said tickets will cost $30 if purchased in advance and $40 if purchased the day of. About 20 breweries are expected to participate this year.
"We're encouraging people to purchase their tickets in advance," she said.
Lish said one thing she looks forward to about Brewfest this year is that they will be selling Silipints, which are pint glasses made of silicone.
"We're looking forward to that," she said. "Those will be available to purchase the day of."
Lish said the chamber has changed the logo for Brewfest this year. They had opened up submissions from the public that were later voted on by the committee. The submission that won was designed by an artist named Taylia Redfox.
"This year was the first year we changed up the logo," she said. "We had maybe 15 to 20 pieces of artwork that came in."
Lish said the chamber will be putting the new logo on Silipints, T-shirts and stickers. They plan to continue with the logo competition in the years to come.
"We'll be bringing back the logo competition next year," she said. "We had a fun selection process."
Lish said her favorite part of Brewfest is watching the people come out and enjoy the nicer weather. She also loves seeing all the different brewers and businesses come and participate.
"It's nice to have people support the downtown area and the chamber," she said.
Tickets can be purchased at gatecitybrewfest.com. Lish encouraged everyone to check out the website and come to Brewfest, which will take place from 1 to 6 p.m.
"We'd love to have everyone come out and participate," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.