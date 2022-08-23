POCATELLO — The Rosewood Reception Center has been a gathering place for Gate City residents for 15 years. In the years to come, it will remain an event center — but with some modern upgrades.
In July, an investor bought the Rosewood and it received a new name: The Riverwoods Event Venue. The new venue directors Alyssa Rodriguez and her husband, Ben, have been working hard since taking over in the middle of the busy summer wedding season.
“We’ve had some really great weddings and met some really great people in the last few weeks even and had some really cool opportunities with future planning events, those types of things, so I’m excited to see where that goes,” Rodriguez said.
They're eager to show the venue off to the community, so they’re planning an open house and bridal fair this fall.
The open house is set for Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. Rodriguez says they’ll be offering doughnuts and tours of the facility. The following day, Oct. 1, The Riverwoods will host a bridal fair from noon to 4 p.m.
“People (can) come and shop around and meet all the different vendors," she said.
The Riverwoods is a classic indoor-outdoor venue sitting among lush greenery on the south end of town at 1499 S. Bannock Highway.
Inside, guests enter into an open ballroom with hardwood floors, high ceilings and a grand staircase leading to a sitting room and the bride’s and groom’s rooms.
Outside, there’s a gazebo and a large grassy area that’s been carefully landscaped.
“The one thing that this venue has that is unique to Pocatello is all the outdoor space, so that’s really fun for in the summertime and even fall and spring — having all that outdoor space for outdoor events and just opening up the doors for people to come in and out,” Rodriguez said.
She says that when it comes to upgrading the facility they’ve mostly been painting for now, though they have other renovation plans that will come later.
“The hardest part is the timing just because there’s a lot of summer weddings. We can’t do anything too major,” Rodriguez said. “(We’ve been) painting, tearing out decorations, rewiring the TVs and the speakers and stuff like that so it works right."
Rodriguez said they're excited to improve and remodel the building as time goes on.
“We’re trying to make it all a little bit more modern and up to date with what people want,” she said.
Plus, Rodriguez said, “we offer planning services now, so I plan events — making it as easy or as hands off as people want it to be or backing off if they want to take that on.”
The venue can be used for much more than just weddings, too. It has an hourly rental rate, which means that it’s a good spot for business parties, anniversary parties, birthday parties — whatever you can imagine.
“I plan everything, too, from bridal showers to full-on weddings,” Rodriguez said. “Depending on what people want, they can rent it for an hour and do like a baby shower or a full-blown all-day quinceañera.”
She says that one of the things that was important to them was offering a variety of price points.
“That’s another big thing we changed, too, is offering price points that cater to different budgets,” she said. “We have a winter season and a summer season and the prices change depending on those and then also what day of the week. Getting married on a Wednesday or Thursday or Friday is less expensive than a Saturday in the summer.”
The hourly rental rate is $100 year-round. In the summer season (April through September), full-day rentals are between $1,500 and $2,200 depending on the day of the week. In the winter season (October through March), full-day rentals are between $1,000 and $1,500.