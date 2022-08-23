Fountain

The Riverwoods Event Venue in Pocatello, formerly the Rosewood Reception Center, has both indoor and outdoor spaces.

 Photo courtesy of The Riverwoods Event Venue

POCATELLO — The Rosewood Reception Center has been a gathering place for Gate City residents for 15 years. In the years to come, it will remain an event center — but with some modern upgrades.

In July, an investor bought the Rosewood and it received a new name: The Riverwoods Event Venue. The new venue directors Alyssa Rodriguez and her husband, Ben, have been working hard since taking over in the middle of the busy summer wedding season.

Gazebo

The outdoor space at The Riverwoods Event Venue in Pocatello features a gazebo.
Piano

The Riverwoods Event Venue features a ballroom with a grand staircase and a piano.