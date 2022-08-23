POCATELLO — The Rosewood Reception Center has been a gathering place for Gate City residents for 15 years. In the years to come, it will remain an event center — but with some modern upgrades.

In July, an investor bought the Rosewood and it received a new name: The Riverwoods Event Venue. The new venue directors Alyssa Rodriguez and her husband, Ben, have been working hard since taking over in the middle of the busy summer wedding season.