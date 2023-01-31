Founder and owner of Willow Creek Woodworks Jaxon Ching didn’t intend to move to Idaho, but he also didn’t intend to build cabinets when he was serving on the USS Ogden. But when Ching was scheduled to be discharged before the ship’s return, his remaining active duty tour was reassigned to the barracks where Ching found himself rebuilding the bunks until he was discharged.
Building was intuitive to Ching, and when he was discharged, he went to work for a woodworker, eventually moving to Napa Valley in California. But even in the 1990s, California was crowded. Ching back then was a fisherman who went everywhere trying his cast on streams across the West. Eventually, Ching found Idaho and after that trip, he decided to move his family with small children to Idaho Falls.
That was in the early ’90s, and in the first few years, Ching commuted to Jackson to work for someone else but soon saw the opportunity to open his own business, taking his artistry and design solutions into his own hands.
Ching founded the business in 1997 and the mill shop, less than 20 years old, has grown from a business of two employees to 37 and a second location.
“About two years ago, we started some projects where we handled our own metal work; now we are using our old location on Lincoln Road as a dedicated metal shop,” Ching said.
From rustic to mountain modern and mid-century modern revival, Willow Creek Woodworks Inc. has been a go-to millworks shop for Jackson Hole’s luxury real estate market for two decades. The metal shop addition came about almost two years ago.
“It’s much easier to handle everything in-house because metal really has come back for exteriors and interiors. Whether it’s interior siding or a metal shelf breaking up the cabinetry or detail in the custom cabinetry, we can control everything at our shop,” he said.
The new metalwork is headed to kitchens and bathrooms as backsplashes, custom doors, fire surrounds — really almost anywhere, Ching said.
“We are a custom shop that takes on custom jobs,” he said. “It’s impossible for us to have a showroom, and people ask if we do, but it would be impossible because all our projects vary from job to job. We do want to be able to do everything that's thrown at us.”
Ching started in a place that was less than 5,000 square feet.
“It was very tight,” he said. “We did that for about two years, and then finally we bought the 10,000-square-foot building that is now our metal shop. And where the cabinet shop is now, we're at over 20,000 square feet.”
Willow Creek Woodworks Inc.’s high-end cabinetry and millwork include every room in the house and often feature reclaimed materials. Ching’s projects have been featured in Mountain Living, Architectural Digest and Homestead.
Ching also sells wood slabs that he sources from Ecuador.
The Saman wood slabs according to Ching are perfect for tables, benches and bar tops. This wood is resistant to rot, fungi and termites. The heartwood is a rich reddish-brown and the sapwood is a pale yellow.
