The logo of the B&B Organizing business.
Amber Beltran and Dawn Brooks, owners of B&B Organizing.
CHUBBUCK — A new business that seeks to help people get their lives in order will have its grand opening Wednesday evening at The Hive Venue in Chubbuck.
B&B Organizing is owned by mother-daughter duo Dawn Brooks and Amber Beltran. Brooks described it as a professional organizing company that focuses on helping people simplify their surroundings.
"We're in an area where we have material plenty," Brooks said. "In order to enjoy that, we need order."
Brooks explained that she and her daughter love to help people during times of transition, such as moving into a new home or office. They also help new mothers with their nurseries.
"We love providing that service," Brooks said.
Another part of their business is helping clients with downsizing, whether it's for someone moving into a smaller home or an elderly person moving into an assisted living place.
"We help them go through things they're going to keep or donate," Brooks said. "We help them create a shutterfly book to help them keep the memory."
Brooks explained that for each of their projects, they focus more on function, but they also like to leave things beautiful. They both love the creativity of their work.
"We have deep satisfaction in knowing that we're enhancing people's creativity and downtime quality with loved ones," Brooks said.
Beltran explained that the business started with her mother using her gift of organizing to help friends.
"She was really good at it," she said. "People said she should start her own business."
Beltran explained that her favorite part of their business is revealing the finished project to a client.
"My favorite part is the reveal," she said. "We do a project and the client comes in. That makes all the hard work worth it."
Brooks explained that what she likes best is when they do a follow-up with clients after completing the project.
"People share how much it improves the quality of their lives," she said.
The grand opening will be held at 383 E. Chubbuck Road on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Refreshments will be provided.
More information about B&B Organizing services can be found by email at bandborganizing@gmail.com
