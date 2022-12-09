Jim Jones

Jim Jones

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the attorney general’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the attorney general's office until he was elected as attorney general in 2002. His 20 years in that office make him the longest-serving attorney general in Idaho history. Much more important than that, he was one of the very best — a man deeply committed to the rule of law.

An attorney general must shun personal considerations and provide sound, even-handed legal advice and representation to state officials and agencies. The law requires no less. There is no leeway for favoring your friends or party when the law stands in the way. Lawrence characterized his work as honestly “calling the balls and strikes,” and he routinely put the interests of the people above his own.

