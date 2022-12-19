Margo Clayson decided to create her business, The Mighty Microgreen, for an entrepreneurship class project on a whim by a suggestion from her son, which over the course of nearly five years has become mighty successful. She began by selling microgreens at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market while educating the public about the health benefits of including microgreens in their diets. The concept quickly grew popular, and she began offering classes to the public on a mission to help families, especially children, incorporate more nutrients into their diets.

“My whole goal with the business was to teach people to eat more vegetables,” Clayson said, “and what I found at the Farmer's Market was that. Most of what I had to do was educate people on what microgreens are and why they're so good for you. As soon as they understood that and then they tasted them, they were sold. I grew microgreens for the farmer's market for four years, and then last year I had a total change because I had started teaching people how to grow their own microgreens.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.