Floral Classics, a Rigby flower shop, is under new management once again with Lacy Russell taking the reins on one of the city’s most well-known businesses.

“My husband and I have owned a business before so when we moved back home to be closer to family, we were looking for businesses that were for sale,” said Russell, a 2004 Rigby High School graduate. “I had kind of been watching this one for a while and in June, I saw it was for sale. It just seemed like the right time, and I said, ‘Well, that sounds fun. Let’s do that.’ Two weeks later I was the owner.”

