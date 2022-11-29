Floral Classics, a Rigby flower shop, is under new management once again with Lacy Russell taking the reins on one of the city’s most well-known businesses.
“My husband and I have owned a business before so when we moved back home to be closer to family, we were looking for businesses that were for sale,” said Russell, a 2004 Rigby High School graduate. “I had kind of been watching this one for a while and in June, I saw it was for sale. It just seemed like the right time, and I said, ‘Well, that sounds fun. Let’s do that.’ Two weeks later I was the owner.”
Started in 1996 by Carla Schmardebeck, Floral Classics was initially sold in May 2021 to Boden and Sadie Huffaker. Russell then officially took over July 1, 2022. Although she and her husband Keith have never owned a floral business before, Russell said she’s been able to focus on ensuring the Floral Classics team has everything they need.
“(What surprised me) is all the pieces needed to bring everything together, like the supply chain and how that works,” she said. “We have our wholesalers and then the growers and trying to figure that relationship out. And the price of flowers is really insane. I think that’s probably the biggest thing — and figuring out how to make it all flow so we get what our customers are wanting by the time they want it.”
Russell, who also homeschools her two kids, has enrolled in class herself to help with learning more about what it takes to run the creative side of a flower shop — Floral Design.
“I can jump in when needed but the behind-the-scenes stuff, that’s where I really excel,” Russell admitted. “Although, I can make a boutonniere.”
Right now, Russell stated her main focus revolves around letting the community know that Floral Classics isn’t going anywhere and ensuring that only upstanding work goes out their doors.
Although the shop will change a bit by bringing in new and current arrangements and styles, Russell said she wants people to know they’ll still offer traditional designs, and that the quality of the arrangements tops her list of priorities.
“We want to make sure everything that goes out the door is top,” Russell said. “A half put together arrangement is not acceptable in my eyes at all. Since day one, being here, that has been the No. 1 focus. To make sure everything goes smoothly.”
As with any business, Russell said she’s trying every day to handle any new problems that arise, but what helps her is the team she has.
“Operations is where my focus is but everything else is ‘girls don’t ever leave me,’” Russell said, laughing. “Really the group that we’ve got right now is really awesome. They’re invested and I appreciate that.”
As Floral Classics enters another new era, Russell said she’s finding her own way without “reinventing the wheel.”
“We’re focused and we know what’s important and we’re going to do everything we can to make what (our customers) envision happen,” Russell said.
Floral Classics is located at 129 E. Main St. in Rigby and can be reached by calling 208-745-0051.
