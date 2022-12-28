POCATELLO — IZAIC and Denny's Wrecker Service, two local transportation network companies, are offering Pocatello and Chubbuck residents free rides home from participating bars on New Year's Eve.
Charley Potter, founder of IZAIC, said the company is doing this to reduce the number of DUIs and accidents that happen on New Year's Eve.
"I hate seeing anyone have their life ruined by DUI," he said. "They seem detrimental for everyone."
Potter said the whole reason he started IZAIC, which was originally a Yellow Cab business, was so he could help reduce the number of DUIs being issued.
"I used to do it with Yellow Cab," he said. "We did it from 2010 until 2016 and then stopped."
Potter said the company changed its name to IZAIC in 2017. Since then, they've been trying to offer the free rides again. This year is the first year they were able to do it.
"We've been trying to set it up," he said. "Most bartenders have come and gone. The community's changed."
Potter said his drivers were usually busy when they offered free rides before. They found that when they compared Pocatello to Idaho Falls on New Year's Eve, there were less DUI incidents in Pocatello than in Idaho Falls.
"One year, we only had one DUI," he said. "Our goal is to expand it across the state."
Potter said some of the bars in Pocatello are participating. These include Oasis, Odyssey Bar and Pub New Harmony. People can download the IZAIC app from Google Play or visit izaic.com to order their ride.
DeAnn Wilson of Denny's said her business has been offering free rides since the 1980s. They usually offer the rides from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. They call this period Towing Operators Working to Eliminate Drunk Driving, or TOWED.
"It's our way of giving back to the community," she said. "We appreciate the community and want to give back."
Wilson said in order to qualify for a ride, a driver needs to have an operable vehicle. If they are in a situation where the police are on the scene, they also won't be able to pick them up.
"We can't drive you from party to party," she said. "We have to take you home."
Wilson said one reason she enjoys offering free rides to people is that it helps to prevent someone from experiencing heartache or property damage. In her life, she has lost a loved one due to drunk driving.
"If we can prevent someone else's heartache, it's worth it," she said. "People are appreciative. They like our drivers and enjoy getting a free ride home."
Wilson said Denny's has helped 15 people this year so far. In the past 18 years, they have done 1,146 total tows. That averages to about 64 per year. They tow an average of 21 drivers per year on New Year's Eve.
"New Year's Eve will be our busiest night," she said.
Free rides will only be available to those who live within Pocatello and Chubbuck city limits and only at participating bars. In order to get a tow from Denny's Wrecker Service, call 208-237-0671.
