IZAIC

Charley Potter with one of his IZAIC cars. IZAIC will be offering free rides on New Year's Eve.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — IZAIC and Denny's Wrecker Service, two local transportation network companies, are offering Pocatello and Chubbuck residents free rides home from participating bars on New Year's Eve.

Charley Potter, founder of IZAIC, said the company is doing this to reduce the number of DUIs and accidents that happen on New Year's Eve.

