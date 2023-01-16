Brad Chilton tunes up some skis at his Inkom-based business, Idaho Wax Shack.
INKOM—A new ski tune-up business called Idaho Wax Shack recently opened in Inkom.
Brad Chilton, owner of the shop, said he just opened up this year and that he does specialty tuning for both skis and snowboards.
“I tuned skis for a long time in high school,” he said. “Then I went on and did other things.”
Chilton said he decided to open his business after he retired because he wanted to be able to do something he enjoyed.
“I just really enjoy tuning equipment,” he said. “It’s kind of an art. It’s rare for people to have those jobs.”
Chilton used to own the longtime Pocatello business Scott’s Ski & Sports before it closed its doors, and he says that experience has helped him as he starts this new business.
“I owned a ski shop for a few years,” he said. “I learned a lot about skis and other equipment.”
Chilton said so far most of his customers have been close friends of his, but they are recommending his services to other people they know.
“It’s building,” he said. “I’ve had people I’ve known getting their skis tuned, and then I get a call from their friends. I haven’t done any real marketing yet, but I plan on doing that.”
Chilton said he looks forward to going back to working on something he loves to do.
“It’s a dream job when people bring their equipment, and I get it ready for them,” he said. “I’ve had jobs that I’ve liked, but I’ve never really had a job that I’ve loved.”
The Idaho Wax Shack is located at 3038 W. Portneuf Road in Inkom. Chilton encourages everyone to come give his services a try.
“We’ve got skiing to do,” he said.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.