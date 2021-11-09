POCATELLO — Local roofer Brett Hochhalter can attest that one good deed generates another — and sometimes another and another.
Throughout the past 12 years, Hochhalter, owner of M&M Contracting, has given away 13 free roofs to local residents in need. About a decade ago, he gave one of those free roofing jobs to Darcy Hochstrasser, who had lost her job and couldn't afford to replace a roof that was in disrepair.
"Now she's in a really better place and she saw me one day and she said, 'Brett, if you ever do a free roof, I'll pay for it,'" Hochhalter said, admitting that her gesture moved him to tears.
Story continues below video
Ultimately, she covered all of the materials for an especially large roofing job, and Hochhalter pitched in the labor, personally covering the time for his team of roofers. They finished the job a couple of weeks ago.
Shortly after the story about Hochstrasser ran in the Journal, local real estate agent Gordon Wilks called Hochhalter and said Gate City Real Estate was interested in covering the cost of another roof. Wilks said his company does a lot of business with Hochhalter. Wilks and his colleagues were moved by the story about Hochstrasser.
"We surrounded the table at Gate City and said, 'Hey, what can we do to make a difference to help somebody?' ... We decided to make an impact and do something significant for a few people," Wilks said.
Wilks said choosing a recipient will be up to Hochhalter's discretion. Hochhalter typically relies on officials with NeighborWorks Pocatello, the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello or Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency to identify worthy recipients.
Hochhalter said he'll likely replace the roof for Gate City Real Estate next spring, unless the recipient's roof is in need of an emergency replacement.
A local insurance agent, who wishes to remain anonymous, also recently felt the spirit of giving and contacted Hochhalter. He hired Hochhalter and covered the bill for a roof repair a client had to have in order to retain her insurance.
"I've really been blessed. ... I was told to give back. You need to take care of your neighbors," Hochhalter said. "It's important to give back. It's one of those things where the community is keeping you and all of your employees employed and paying the bills and supporting families."
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.