AMP Customs in Pocatello will soon be featured in Mobile Electronics, a nationally distributed magazine.
Brian Kleinsmith, owner of the shop, explained that AMP is an auto, marine and power sport accessory shop that can do custom installs on any kind of vehicle.
"Anything you can add to a vehicle, we can make it happen," he said.
Kleinsmith has been working in audio sales since 2002 at The Buzz Shop. In 2004, he moved to Sound Source. He opened AMP Customs in April of 2019. He described his shop as a customization hub because many of the vehicles he works on require parts from multiple places for their customizations.
"The customer only has to drop it off and pick it up at one place, no matter what upgrades they are after," he said.
Kleinsmith said he has been featured in Mobile Electronics before in their July/August issue when he did a project on a 1988 Nissan mini truck with a triple axle. Kleinsmith acquired the truck from a man in Maryland. After rewiring the audio system, he and his team now use it as their demo vehicle.
"I knew we needed something to set us apart," he said. "People are going nuts seeing it."
Mobile Electronics did a three-page article about the project in their July/August issue. This new article will be a full cover story about AMP Customs.
"They're going to go through everything about AMP Customs," he said. "We have this huge path of growth because of our awesome community."
Kleinsmith said his favorite part about operating AMP Customs is providing service to the customers.
"I love seeing the happiness and satisfaction from customers regarding the services my team and I provide," he said.
Kleinsmith also loves the team environment. He said that every morning, they have a meeting to discuss the things they did the day before and the things they plan to do that day.
"In the shop, everyone works together," he said. "Seeing that team environment thrive is awesome."
Kleinsmith will be interviewed for Mobile Electronics this week. His story will be featured in the magazine in the near future.
AMP Customs is located at 2025 Flandro Drive in Pocatello.