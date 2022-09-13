POCATELLO — The Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters recently donated 400 hats and other accessories to the Pocatello Free Clinic.
Kathleen Olsen, board member at the Free Clinic, explained that she and the other board members are grateful to have received the donation.
"As a board member of the Pocatello Free Clinic and a mentor for the new Afghan community, we are thrilled that the Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters would choose our group," she said.
Olsen explained that every year for Christmas, the clinic decorates their tree with hats and mittens for their patients rather than ornaments. She plans to put some of the hats and accessories on their tree in November.
"I currently have the hats because there's too many to store at the clinic," she said. "When winter comes, we'll start putting them up. Our clients need more than just health care."
Olsen will also be sharing some of the hats with the new Afghan refugees in the community. She explained that they will be able to choose their hats by the beginning of October.
"I'll take them to their English class," she said. "Then they can choose one that fits their personality."
Olsen explained that the group had given her the hats at their campout on Scout Mountain.
"Three board members went up to Scout Mountain and they had all the hats spread out on the picnic table," she said.
Lucinda Klein, one of the founders of Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters, explained that every year her group chooses one charity to donate hats to. They have been around for about seven years.
"We choose a new charity every year," she said.
Klein said that the group makes the hats and accessories that they will be donating throughout the year.
"We have a big group and we do it over a year's time," she said. "Some people make one hat, and some make several."
The group meets at the public library on Wednesdays and the back room of the Bru House on Thursday and Sunday mornings. Klein explained that people of all skill levels are welcome.
"It's just what people can give and are able to do at all skill levels," she said.
Klein explained that the Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters are always willing to welcome new members. Anyone interested in contributing to the group can reach out to her at lucindaklein@isu.edu.
In addition to giving out the hats, the Free Clinic is also preparing for their annual Rake a Difference fundraiser in November where they rake lawns to raise money for their clinic. Olsen explained that last year, they were able to raise $2,400.
"We've been here for 52 years," she said. "We're providing medical, dental and pharmaceutical health care to our community."