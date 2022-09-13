Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters

Members of Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters pose with the hats they made for the Pocatello Free Clinic.

 Photo courtesy of Kathleen Olsen

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Knitters and Crocheters recently donated 400 hats and other accessories to the Pocatello Free Clinic.

Kathleen Olsen, board member at the Free Clinic, explained that she and the other board members are grateful to have received the donation.