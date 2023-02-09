Trinity Wallim, daughter of Kevin Wallim, poses with some of the merchandise offered at Xtreme Collectibles.
POCATELLO — Xtreme Collectibles in downtown Pocatello is the place to fulfill any collector's needs.
Kevin Wallin, owner of the store, said he supplies all sorts of collectible items, including baseball cards, Pokémon cards, autographs and comic books.
"I also have some other stuff," he said. "We have Mickey Mouse watches and other Disney watches."
Wallin is originally from Ogden, Utah, where he had a store like this one. He then had a store in Las Vegas before coming to Pocatello.
"It was something I had done for three or four years and I decided to open the store again," he said. "It was something to do."
Wallin said his favorite part of operating his business is the opportunity to meet new people. He also likes being able to supply something that people might not be able to get anywhere else.
"You get to talk to new people," he said. "I enjoy the whole thing."
Wallin said he has enjoyed the work environment of Pocatello. So far, news of his business has gotten out via word of mouth.
"We have a lot of stuff," he said. "Word of mouth is starting to be a big thing."
Wallin said so far his business has been well received. He has had customers who were both local to Pocatello and customers from out of town.
"We get a lot of people who are traveling through town," he said. "People can easily stop here. I get a lot of business from local people, too."
Xtreme Collectibles is located at 427 N. Arthur Ave., Suite B, in Pocatello. More information about it can be found on the website, xtreme-collectibles.business.site.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.