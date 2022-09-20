Scott and Marcy Pearhill

Deacon Scott Pearhill and his wife Marcy in Scotland, where they were able to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Pearhill

A vacation to Scotland for one Pocatello couple turned into an impromptu funeral visitation when Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly passed. 

Deacon Scott Pearhill of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and his wife, Marcy, were among tens of thousands of people who attended the queen's funeral to pay their respects.

Lines

The lines on the way to visit St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.