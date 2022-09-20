A vacation to Scotland for one Pocatello couple turned into an impromptu funeral visitation when Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly passed.
Deacon Scott Pearhill of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and his wife, Marcy, were among tens of thousands of people who attended the queen's funeral to pay their respects.
"We had booked a trip to Scotland about six months before the queen died," said Pearhill, a Pocatello resident of the past 30 years. "We wanted to see Scotland."
Pearhill and his wife arrived in Edinburgh on Sept. 11, which was the day the queen's body was brought to St. Giles Cathedral from Holy Rood.
"That evening, we made the decision to pay our respects to the queen, thinking the line would be less long at 9 p.m." he said.
Pearhill said there were over 100,000 people waiting in the line. He described feeling a sense of solidarity with the people in the line and that the overall mood was joyful.
"People told stories and jokes and there was a lot of laughing," he said.
During their wait, they met a man named Tom from Glasgow who had traveled to Edinburgh by train. He had been unable to make a hotel reservation and planned to return to Glasgow right after paying his respects.
"He explained that the queen was for him a real example of steadfast service and sacrificial leadership," Pearhill said.
Pearhill and his wife arrived at the cathedral at 3 a.m. He explained that there was airport style security. They had to go through a brief search and pictures were not allowed.
"I was struck with the beauty of the church," he said. "It had many small memorial niches dedicated to Scottish soldiers who had given their lives over the last century."
The church was silent despite all the people inside. The queen's coffin was guarded by Royal Archers. Everyone only had a short moment to look at the coffin before they had to move on.
"Some bowed, some looked silently on, some made the sign of the cross, some placed their hands over their hearts," he said. "One man blew a kiss."
Pearhill said he and his wife felt privileged to be able to honor the queen.
"We felt privileged to participate in a small way in this poignant moment in history," he said.