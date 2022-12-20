Mountain Valley Baptist Church

Pastor Don Whitecar stands outside Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Mountain Valley Baptist Church will hold a special service on Thursday after an anonymous $250,000 donation allowed them to pay off their mortgage.

Don Whitecar, pastor of the church, called the donation a miracle and that it makes it so the church can continue to serve the community.

