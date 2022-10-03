President Russell M. Nelson, leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, announced locations for 18 new temples during the October 2022 general conference, which took place last weekend.
New temples will be built in Busan, South Korea; Naga, Philippines; Santiago, Philippines; Eket, Nigeria; Chiclayo, Peru; Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina; Londrina, Brazil; Ribeirão Preto, Brazil; Huehuetenango, Guatemala; Jacksonville, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Prosper, Texas; Lone Mountain, Nevada; Tacoma, Washington; Cuernavaca, Mexico; Pachuca, Mexico; Toluca, Mexico; and Tula, Mexico.
According to a news release from the church, the four Mexico temples will all be located in the Mexico City area. President Nelson said in his conference address that those temples are part of an effort to build temples in larger urban areas where traveling to the temple can be more difficult.
The LDS Church currently has 168 operating temples, the news release said. Another 68 have been announced, 41 are under construction and five are going through renovation. Since becoming the church’s leader in 2018, Nelson has announced 118 temples.
“(Any temple) is His house,” President Nelson said. “It is filled with His power. Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us now. He is making His temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel. He is also making it easier for each of us to become spiritually refined. I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.