Hundreds of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather at the Pocatello Idaho Temple for its dedication.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

President Russell M. Nelson, leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, announced locations for 18 new temples during the October 2022 general conference, which took place last weekend.

New temples will be built in Busan, South Korea; Naga, Philippines; Santiago, Philippines; Eket, Nigeria; Chiclayo, Peru; Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina; Londrina, Brazil; Ribeirão Preto, Brazil; Huehuetenango, Guatemala; Jacksonville, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Prosper, Texas; Lone Mountain, Nevada; Tacoma, Washington; Cuernavaca, Mexico; Pachuca, Mexico; Toluca, Mexico; and Tula, Mexico.

