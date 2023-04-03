Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Jonathan Dinger and Associate Pastor Chris Simmons inside the Grace Lutheran Church on 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello is set to perform a Last Supper presentation as part of their Easter celebration on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Chris Simmons, associate pastor at Grace Lutheran, said he did something similar to this when he was still living in Illinois 15 years ago. During that performance, he played the part of Jesus.

