POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello is set to perform a Last Supper presentation as part of their Easter celebration on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chris Simmons, associate pastor at Grace Lutheran, said he did something similar to this when he was still living in Illinois 15 years ago. During that performance, he played the part of Jesus.
"It opened my eyes to what goes on during Easter," he said. "The story, the context, what Jesus ends up going through. I've always wanted to do it on a grander scale."
Simmons said the presentation will involve 13 characters, Jesus and his 12 disciples, sharing their perspective about what is to come. He said the script is a combination of scripture, things he wrote himself and material from another script from 1945.
"Most of what Jesus says is out of the Bible," he said.
Simmons said his favorite part of running the presentation is watching the cast members experience the same feelings he felt when he performed it 15 years ago.
"They experience the same context and realization that I did," he said.
Simmons expressed gratitude for all the support from people throughout the community for their help in making the presentation possible.
"It was really cool to see the outreach it had outside the walls of my church," he said.
Simmons said there will be a performance on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., as well as Thursday night as part of their larger service at 7 p.m. Performances will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at 1350 Baldy Ave.
