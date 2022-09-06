POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display two twin tower replicas at the 9/11 memorial celebration at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building.
Miguel Dominic, an Army Veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the display, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello.
"It's neat to have an actual model of the World Trade Center," he said.
Dominic explained that one of the models is 2 feet tall and the other is 5 feet tall. Both have been built, and now he and Leonard Fischvach, another veteran, will paint them.
"We're working on the painting the details of the windows into the design of the towers," he said.
The towers will be on display for the 9/11 tribute dinner at the Bannock County Veteran's Memorial Building. The dinner will take place after the motorcycle tribute and flag-raising ceremony at the courthouse.
The dinner will be held on Sunday at the Bannock County Veteran's Memorial Building at 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
"After the event at the courthouse, we'll invite everyone to Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building for a free dinner," said Dominic.
At the dinner, guests will be able to listen to the timeline of events that happened on 9/11. Dominic explained that veterans will also have the opportunity to write their stories of where they were that day.
"I went to Iraq after 9/11," he said.
Dominic explained that he believes that people will appreciate seeing the replicas, particularly the 5 foot one.
"People will really appreciate it," he said. "I don't know too many models like that."
Dominic also explained that he is pleased with the way the 5 foot model turned out.
"It is something they will stop and take a look at," he said. "The one they built is something else."