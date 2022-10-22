POCATELLO — Work is complete on the massive renovation project to turn an iconic downtown Pocatello building that once housed a furniture warehouse for over 70 years into a multi-use facility.
Craig Yadon and his wife Mariya have spent the better part of three years and invested a significant sum to transform the former Petersen's Furniture Building at 224 N. Main St. into the Purpose building — complete with a two-story event center, two floors of premier office space and a luxury penthouse vacation rental.
“When you look at the stained glass windows on the third and fourth floors they have a 'P' for Peterson, so we had the letter 'P' to start with,” Yadon said. “The reason we chose Purpose is we want to do some good community events that really target our youth and show them that they have a purpose. We have a lot of issues in society with suicide and just all all kinds of stuff, so I think people could stand to see that they were created for a purpose.”
Nestled in the front foyer of the building is Purpose Tea, the Yadon’s spin on a classic coffeehouse that instead focuses on various styles of teas. Purpose Tea offers 10 different milk teas ranging from classic to jasmine to honey dew; seven different specialty teas such as Thai, Matcha and Horchata; nine different fruit teas; smoothies; drip coffee and assorted hot teas. Purpose Tea also offers two different styles of boba, which are little chewy spheres typically made of tapioca starch, and sweetness level customizations.
The original Peterson building was built in 1914 and was constructed of cream-colored brick. Originally owned by T.C. Martin, this building housed Petersen Furniture from 1921 to the late 1990s and then Scott’s Ski and Sports until 2010. Yadon acquired the building in 2019.
The first two floors of the Purpose building will house an event center with about 6,000 square feet of usable space, Yadon said. The space was recently used to host the first annual Washington Day Dinner, which featured keynote speaker Republican Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. Yadon said he envisions the space being used for a multitude of events, including rotary meetings, weddings, anniversaries, business parties and uplifting youth events.
Yadon said he recently hosted a ballroom dance instruction class and will soon have members from the Idaho State Civic Symphony perform during a First Friday Artwalk event.
The third and fourth floors have open floor plans, each with about 5,000 square feet of usable space that Yadon plans to dedicate for premier office space. Anyone interested in touring the available space can contact Yadon directly through his business Yadon Properties at yadonprop@gmail.com, or via phone at 208-681-6028.
The building’s fifth floor, which provides a birds-eye view of the neon glow from the restored Chief Theater sign, will house a luxury vacation rental. The floor will be divided into two separate rentals, which Yadon said could be reserved independently or together for larger gatherings.
The space on the west side of the fifth floor will feature two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a bathroom, a living room area and laundry room. The eastern space is much larger, with six bedrooms, a large gaming area complete with both a billiards table and foosball table. The eastern space will also include a child playroom, a full kitchen with an island, bunk rooms for the grandchildren and a cozy fireplace.
Yadon installed two stairwells that provide access to every floor of the building, one on the west end and another on the east end of the building. Some of the building’s existing floor joists were removed for the stairwells and ultimately repurposed as tables inside the vacation rental home.
Some of the pulleys from the former freight elevator were also affixed inside the vacation rental home.
Yadon said he insulated the roof above the rafters, which he left exposed, to add to the rustic, yet elegant look. Mariya took care of the furnishings and decorating on the first, second and fifth floors. Yadon said he has not quite determined how much the vacation home will cost to rent.
While Mariya will assist in furnishing and decorating the interior on the first, second and fifth floors, the third and fourth floors will remain open and unfurnished to accommodate the plans of future tenants, Yadon added.
The Yadons are still waiting on tables and chairs to complete the furnishings of the event center space, he said, adding that he is hopeful to host the grand opening for the building early next year.
Much of the building’s original interior woodwork has been retained, including the spindle balusters on the original staircase and among the rails of the second floor looking out into the mezzanine, Yadon said. Also, the hardwood floors were restored “with lots of blood sweat and tears,” he added. In numerous locations throughout the building Yadon made sure to leave some of the original brickwork exposed to bolster the building’s new modern-industrial look and feel.
The Old Town Pocatello Relight the Night organization will relight the Purpose building sign at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 in front of the Purpose building. The frame of the sign is the original, which once read “Peterson” and then said “Scott’s,” for the ski and sporting goods store.
Yadon is excited to showcase the building to the local community and he encourages residents to stop in for a Purpose tea, which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“I’m excited for the community as a whole to be able to access and enjoy this building,” Yadon said. “To be able to give our diverse community access to cultural events and art, that’s what I am really excited about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.