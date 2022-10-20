POCATELLO — Idaho State University has shared a collection of ghost sightings on campus on their website.
SPIRO Paranormal, a ghost investigation group in Pocatello, has witnessed some of the hauntings on the campus.
"We've been there four times," said Lisa Brian, leader of the group. "We've done investigations in the buildings."
Haunted buildings include Frazier Hall, Graveley Hall, the Administration Building and the Roy F. Christensen Building.
Brian said the most haunted buildings she visited were Frazier Hall, Graveley Hall and the movie theater.
"Those are the top three on campus as far as the most activity that we captured," she said.
According to ISU, the ghost of Frazier Hall is believed to be of a boy named Alex. The story is that Alex was the son of a professor who often brought him to work with her. He loved visiting the hall so much that he kept coming after his death.
According to ISU, Alex has been heard walking on the fourth floor of the building and opening and closing doors. ISU Public Safety officers have reported this happening in areas they have already cleared.
Other ghost sightings have been seen in the audience seating area of the theater, especially at the top. One officer responding to a 911 call heard a woman screaming. Upon investigation, no one was found.
It has also been said that if a person drives past Frazier Hall in the R1 parking lot, there is a woman watching from the top middle window.
Brian said when her group investigated Frazier Hall, they captured electronic voice phenomenon, known in the industry as EVP. They also saw shadows when no one was there.
"We heard someone with keys locking doors when no one was there," she said. "We heard the keys."
Graveley Hall has also experienced some strange things. Locked windows have been unlocked and opened when no one was in the building.
The second floor of Graveley Hall seems especially haunted. Noises such as doors opening and closing, footsteps and other thumping sounds have been reported.
A group of World War II veterans who once stayed in the hall toured the building where they talked about old times. When they reached the second floor, the atmosphere changed, and they started talking about the deaths that had happened there. They wanted to leave the building after that.
Brian said they witnessed windows opening on their own. They also heard water dripping in an area where there was no water.
"We found out later that it was an old shower area," she said.
The Administration Building has several ghosts living in the basement. Custodians have heard noises while cleaning.
There is also a ghost of a man near the bathrooms close to payroll. The area allegedly smells like tobacco when he is there.
The Roy F. Christensen Building is supposedly haunted by a ghost named Frank. People claim to have seen him out of the corners of their eyes. He has also been known to knock kitchen utensils to the floor.
People have also reported hearing running down halls and doors slamming in that building.
In the movie theater, Brian said she heard voices and always felt like she was being watched, particularly in the area under the theater. She also reported seeing things out of the corner of her eye.
"It was the sense of someone being behind you when no one else was there," she said. "It was also seeing movement out of the corner of your eye but no one was there."
Other ghost sightings have been seen in Dental Hygiene Sciences building, Albion Hall, the Gale Life Science Building and the Business and Technology Center. Hauntings include equipment being turned on and off, strange noises and an officer hearing his name while patrolling a building alone.
Another haunted event coming up at ISU is the Haunted Science Lab. According to a press release from ISU, this event will feature science exhibits and activities for people of all ages that will be similar to Disneyland's Haunted Science Mansion.
The cost to attend the lab is three dollars per person or seven dollars for a family. All proceeds will go to charities that benefit children in Southeast Idaho.
More information about these ghost sightings and others in the Pocatello area can be found at isu.edu/maps/pocatello/ghosts-of-isu.
