CHUBBUCK — The Group 5, a Pocatello owned and operated development company, is working with K5 Construction, another Pocatello owned and operated builder, to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road.
Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said that they have just started breaking ground on the houses. She said that Group 5 and K5 Construction wanted to give back to the community.
“Rates have gone up, housing has gone up,” she said. “We’re wanting to build houses for those who want and need them but don't have a large budget."
Kurt Davis, owner of K5, is excited to help finish developing the area and tie it into the community. Rutger said it is something he and his local partners have been working on for some time.
"They even named the subdivision Academy Acres after Connor Academy to help create a sense of warmth and home to its local surroundings," she said.
Rutger said the Pocatello-based Group 5 purchased the land from SEICAA in 2020, so they could work on building homes in a more affordable price range. SEICAA still owns another portion of land close to Connor Academy.
“SEICAA still owns and is working on preparing to build affordable homes for those who qualify for their programs,” Rutger said.
Rutger said K5 Construction is offering four different floor plans to choose from. Each will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an unfinished basement and two car garages.
“Floor plans will range from ranch style 2,648 square feet to 2,910 square feet and a two-story home with 2,248 square feet," Rutger said.
Starting prices for the houses will range from $359,000 for a house with a crawlspace to $410,000 for a house with an unfinished basement.
Group 5 will also complete the road to connect Alpine Avenue from Hawthorne to Philbin roads. Rutger said this will complete access to Connor Academy and alleviate traffic off of Philbin Road and into the Academy parking lot when parents are picking up their children from school. There will be access to Connor Academy from Hawthorne through Alpine Drive and from Chubbuck Road through Galena.
Rutger said K5 Construction will be able to take offers on homes immediately and break ground within 30 days. They will take about nine months or less to build each house from the time an offer is accepted. There will be 36 lots in total with 17 in the first phase. Three have already been reserved, and there will be 19 in the second phase which will start construction soon.
(1) comment
Is it really an affordable housing? Hmm.. I do not think so.
“Starting prices for the houses will range from $359,000 to $410,000.”
“Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an unfinished basement and two car garages.”
From 2,248 to 2,910 square feet.
These new houses are way to big and are too close together. And by the way, with a current inflation level and cost of building materials trend, the price tag could easily jump to to around $600K by the project completion.
I think what we really need desperately now are one bedrooms and studio minimalistic owner occupied basic affordable maintenance free high rise condos with low HOA fees to accommodate the GenX, retirees, and struggling hard working low income individuals and families. Frankly, this kind of development might qualified to be called truly an “affordable housing”.
And in conclusion, my special shout to the fat cats like SEICAA, “K5 Construction”, “The Group 5 development”, and the bigger fish investor scavengers at the Wall Street, private hedge funds and others.
HEY THERE, THE RECESSION IS COMING !!!
So greedy fellas, expect a big bust.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.