The horror unfolding before our eyes in Lahaina, Maui, in America’s 50th state, has now become the largest loss of life due to a wildfire in U.S. recent history. The loss is not just an Hawaiian loss. It is truly an American loss and a foreboding event providing a cautionary warning for the rest of rural America today facing unchecked wildfire risks.
By crafting forest management policy for years through the lens of so-called “environmental consciousness,” America has curtailed and erroneously inhibited wise management of America’s national forests.
We can no longer discount the warnings of fire ecologists and professional forest managers. The Maui tragedy simply cannot be allowed to reoccur.
We, all as a society, have failed to take into consideration the necessary steps needed to prevent catastrophic losses due to wildfires. National, state and local government’s all need to prioritize rural communities to fight and prevent wildfires.
The management techniques to accomplish safe and productive forest management are well known to fire ecologists and professional foresters and yes fuel reduction and active logging are just as essential as uneven aged mosaic forests are to the healthy sustainability of the forest ecology.
Whether you believe global warming is man caused or natural, global warming is occurring. It is time to step up and overcome years of well-meaning, but detrimental environmental policies that have prevented proper forest management and its funding. Fires are as much a part of the natural environment as rain. Fires do and will happen.
It is up to all of us to insist that those who are in the position of making land use policies put into place the procedures and tools that scientists have shown to be the best practices.
Even with best practices in place we will not have succeeded in moving America to a successful wildfire policy without also insisting on the full funding of the necessary fire fighting equipment, materials and trained firefighting professionals and manpower. We need to make the same commitment to wildfire suppression as major American cities have done for years in providing the tools and life saving equipment for urban firefighters.
American lives and communities wherever they exist are priceless. The United States Congress and America’s state legislatures need to protect the rural communities that are in harm's way from public lands wildfires.
Hindsight is not an effective tool going forward unless we learn from it. God bless the families and the souls of the loved ones lost in Maui and may their legacy be safer communities going forward.
Darrell Kerby is a former Mayor of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and a member of the Idaho Hall of Fame.
(1) comment
Evidently they couldn't turn on the water because some leftist kook was concerned with it being equitably distributed? I heard a news report of a resident using water from the toilet to try and put out the fire so I guess the water was shut off or
Everyone using it at once depleted the water pressure? Evidently they were so concerned with converting to green energy that they failed to clear all the brush around the power lines. It's odd that this
Didn't happen during the recent lava flows.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.