Darrell Kerby

Darrell Kerby

The horror unfolding before our eyes in Lahaina, Maui, in America’s 50th state, has now become the largest loss of life due to a wildfire in U.S. recent history. The loss is not just an Hawaiian loss. It is truly an American loss and a foreboding event providing  a cautionary warning for the rest of rural America today facing unchecked wildfire risks. 

By crafting forest management policy for years through the lens of so-called “environmental consciousness,” America has curtailed and erroneously inhibited wise management of America’s national forests. 

Darrell Kerby is a former Mayor of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and a member of the Idaho Hall of Fame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

Evidently they couldn't turn on the water because some leftist kook was concerned with it being equitably distributed? I heard a news report of a resident using water from the toilet to try and put out the fire so I guess the water was shut off or

Everyone using it at once depleted the water pressure? Evidently they were so concerned with converting to green energy that they failed to clear all the brush around the power lines. It's odd that this

Didn't happen during the recent lava flows.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.