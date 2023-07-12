If you are one of the 100,000 annual visitors to the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello, then you have probably noticed the new planting projects happening at the hands of some pretty special volunteers.

The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists, a unique conservation-minded volunteer group supported by Idaho Fish and Game, has spent the last four months planting trees, shrubs and pollinator plugs across the Edson Fichter Nature Area with the aid of a $3,500 grant from the Ifft Foundation. This effort has also included countless hours of putting up protective cages, hand watering and weeding to help these new additions take root in this beloved community gem.

