POCATELLO — A local boy named Bentley Thurston won the Junior Jazz competition in Salt Lake City.
Liz Thurston, Bentley's mother, said her 10-year-old son loves playing basketball and that the Utah Jazz is his favorite team.
"He is very passionate about basketball," she said. "He's been playing since first grade."
The competition he won is called The Fun Shot that the Junior Jazz holds every year. Bentley competed in it last year where he was the runner up for the local competition.
"He broke the local record," she said. "But he was the runner up and did not advance to regionals."
Thurston said Bentley practiced as hard as he could this year so he could be more prepared for the competition. The results paid off.
"He placed second in the Pocatello competition, which qualified him for regionals in Morgan, Utah," she said "He won at regionals and qualified for finals in Salt Lake City."
Not only did Bentley win the final competition in his age division, he scored higher than any other age group.
"I was extremely proud of him," she said. "I knew when he started basketball that he could go as far as he wanted with it."
Thurston said the experience has helped Bentley to feel more confident.
"It was a confirmation that his practice is paying off," she said. "It's been a really good boost for him."
Thurston said the experience from last year was also helpful for Bentley. She said it taught him to keep trying even if he doesn't succeed.
"I hope he can see that it's okay to mess up and that failure is part of the process," she said. "If he never stops trying and works hard at what he loves, I have no doubt he will go far with basketball."
Thurston looks forward to watching her son continue to compete in basketball. She said he will definitely be competing in The Fun Shot next year.
"I think we'll be doing this forever," she said. "It's definitely fueled the fire for him."
