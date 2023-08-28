Men's Basketball Poster

Pocatello, Idaho — Idaho State University athletics has announced that two men’s basketball games will be played in Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls this season. The first matchup will be sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital and take place on November 6 and will see the Bengals square off against Warner Pacific University, an NAIA school from Portland, Oregon. Two months later, on January 6, spectators will see the program take the court against the University of Nebraska-Omaha as part of the Big Sky Conference and Summit League Challenge.

“The Idaho Falls Community is part of Idaho State University. It is the home of thousands of students and alumni, as well as dedicated faculty and staff. Playing a number of games in Hero Arena is a great opportunity to grow the Bengal Family, and to ensure that everyone in eastern Idaho is a part of Bengal basketball,” says Pauline Thiros, Director of Athletics. “We have committed to a presence across the state, and these games are evidence of that. It is going to be fun, and we want people across the region to know we love our Bengal alumni and fans."

