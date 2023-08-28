Pocatello, Idaho — Idaho State University athletics has announced that two men’s basketball games will be played in Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls this season. The first matchup will be sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital and take place on November 6 and will see the Bengals square off against Warner Pacific University, an NAIA school from Portland, Oregon. Two months later, on January 6, spectators will see the program take the court against the University of Nebraska-Omaha as part of the Big Sky Conference and Summit League Challenge.
“The Idaho Falls Community is part of Idaho State University. It is the home of thousands of students and alumni, as well as dedicated faculty and staff. Playing a number of games in Hero Arena is a great opportunity to grow the Bengal Family, and to ensure that everyone in eastern Idaho is a part of Bengal basketball,” says Pauline Thiros, Director of Athletics. “We have committed to a presence across the state, and these games are evidence of that. It is going to be fun, and we want people across the region to know we love our Bengal alumni and fans."
The Mountain America Center, which opened in the fall of 2022, is a 48,000 square-foot space with available seating for up to 4,400 people, and has been a notable venue for performers and events in eastern Idaho. The Bengals first game on November 6, will mark the arena’s first NCAA Division I basketball game and the first time that the University has played an exhibition game in front of its Idaho Falls fanbase.
“The Mountain America Center could not be more thrilled to have Idaho State Athletics as a partner for 2023 and years beyond,” says Erik Hudson, General Manager of Hero Arena. “Hero Arena will be treated as an extension of Idaho State, and we know that this building will prove to be a great home away from home for the Bengals for many years to come!”
Entering his fifth year at the head of the program, Ryan Looney shares, “Our program is excited to play at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. It’s a great opportunity to grow our fan base and play in a beautiful arena. We want to be Eastern Idaho’s team!”
Looney has the Bengal program on the rise, with last year’s record highlighted by the team upending a previously undefeated Eastern Washington University squad who had rattled off 18 consecutive wins, en route to earning a first-round conference tournament bye for the second time in three seasons. The 2023-24 team returns a number of key players including fifth-year senior center, Brayden Parker, who earned third-team all-conference honors last winter, as well as junior guard Miguel Tomley, and sophomore guard Maleek Arrington.
Pre-sale tickets for these events will begin starting Tuesday, August 29, at 10:00am at Ticketmaster.com for all men’s basketball season ticket holders, while non-season ticket holders can purchase tickets online beginning Tuesday, September 5, at 10:00am. All tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Mountain America Center events webpage.
Idaho State University students can receive a complimentary ticket by showing their Bengal ID and driver’s license at the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center box office. Idaho State University faculty and staff are eligible for a special buy one ticket get one free promotion, good for up to ten total tickets. All discounted tickets must be purchased at the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center box office.
