Cash is the lifeblood of a business. Successfully managing your cash flow — the amount of money that moves in and out of your company — can help you run your business efficiently and profitably. And evaluating your cash management practices can help position your business for the year ahead and hedge against any economic volatility.
For better cash management, you’ll benefit from working with a seasoned banker who can assist you in maximizing capital to support the long-term viability of your company. Here are four cash flow strategies to consider:
1. Adjust loan payments for seasonality
For instance, a business owner may consider using extra money to settle debts and increase loan payments. A banker can also help you apply for truncated-payment loans for buildings and equipment. These payments can be set up so they are higher in your peak season and lower in your slow season.
2. Focus on operational efficiencies
Cash flow can also be optimized by focusing on operational efficiencies. Generally, it’s best for businesses to receive payment up front from clients, pay bills as soon as possible and successfully handle inventory, accounts payable and accounts receivable so the company stays in top shape.
This can be accomplished by preparing customer orders quickly, sending invoices on the same day that products or services are delivered, and depositing checks the same day received. Many banks offer business clients a same-day deposit service, so check with your bank about its deposit availability schedule. It’s also wise to reconcile your monthly bank statements and research large customers so you’re confident they will make payments on time.
3. Manage inventory
Cash flow is dependent on inventory management. Keeping more inventory than is necessary to meet demand and sales projections means you’ll burn through cash to pay for extra stock, transforming current funds into non-cash assets. If you have excess inventory, develop marketing strategies to move things along and update your recording system daily so you can make accurate forecasts.
4. Assemble a treasury management team
There are many things that a treasury team can help you with, including:
— Identifying the appropriate treasury management tools to maximize your cash flow cycle efficiency. This could include tools for integrated payables and the collection process.
— Strategizing the right operating target balance for your company, which is the ideal level of cash held in reserve at any time. This is an important metric because if you have excess cash, you might miss out on investment opportunities. Having too little cash can create liquidity issues.
— Automate liquidity management through the proper tools. For example, some treasury management products can sweep daily excess balances into overnight short-term investments. This allows you to maximize return on investment while still maintaining liquidity.
Although cash flow management isn’t a simple process, you don’t have to do it alone. A treasury management officer can help provide the tools and guidance needed to manage cash flows. Taking advantage of cash management tools and available resources will help your business thrive.
Chad Park is the Eastern Idaho market manager of Treasury Management for Zions Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. He can be reached at 208-542-4456 or chad.park@zionsbank.com.
