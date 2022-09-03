Sundance from below

Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas will show this piece, a stained-glass antler chandelier called "Sundance," at the exclusive Western Design Conference and Sale in Jackson.

 Photo courtesy of Ashley Delonas

Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits.

That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year.

Shed hunting

Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas is pictured shed hunting.
Sundance side

