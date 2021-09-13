Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Investigators have identified all but one of a dozen bodies that were recently removed from Downard Funeral Home as part of an ongoing investigation into "suspicious circumstances."
Officials say the bodies were in varying stages of decomposition, apparently due to a lack of refrigeration equipment. On Sept. 1, the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses visited the funeral home and its related crematory for an annual inspection, after receiving information from the Pocatello Police Department, according to the division's bureau chief.
Authorities also removed several fetuses, which were part of a collection of 61 specimens contained within glass jars that Idaho State University had turned over to Downard for cremation. University officials said they were surprised to recently learn that the collection was never destroyed.
Authorities have been seeking the public's help in identifying the 12 bodies since they were recovered earlier this month.
Pocatello police announced in a Monday press release that two additional bodies had been identified, with help from family members. Officials described the final body awaiting identification as a woman in her 60s to 70s who had a curly, dark-grey wig. She had pink acrylic or press-on fingernails and was wearing a shirt with the words, "I'm a BEAR in the morning." She also had a purple medical port on her chest.
Authorities estimate she had been in the facility for about two weeks prior to Sept. 3.
Police said they have taken 383 reports pertaining to the Downard case by phone and 163 reports online.
Anyone with information about the remaining body is asked to call Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121 or the Bannock County Coroner’s Office at 208-236-7377.
Officers are continuing to contact individuals who filed a report online or by phone, and the department thanks the public for being patient.
