Now it’s for real.

All the spring work, the conditioning drills, weight lifting, 7-on-7 scrimmages and the two-a-days in fall camp all point towards Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego as Idaho State and new head coach Cody Hawkins take on the Aztecs out of the Mountain West Conference who were picked for fourth in the league in the pre-season poll. It’s the beginning of the most difficult FCS schedule in the nation for the Bengals.

