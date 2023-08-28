Idaho State will have one of the most experienced offensive line coaches in the Big Sky Conference this season. And one of the least experienced offensive lines.
That’s the reality of the situation as the Bengals prepare to open their season Saturday at San Diego State.
“They’re working hard, they’re putting in a good effort and they care a ton,” said new Bengal offensive line coach Mark Weber of his crew. “It’s just a matter of the process of learning football – learning the offense, but really learning football, because there are a lot of bodies in there that haven’t played in games.”
At least they’ll have a great teacher to learn from. Weber, who was a graduate assistant on Idaho State’s 1981 national championship team, has mentored offensive linemen at 11 different schools over the last 42 years since, including power programs like UCLA, Oregon State, North Carolina and Washington State. He’s coached players like Kris Farris, who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman at UCLA, and Logan Mankins, who played in seven Pro Bowls during his NFL career, at Fresno State.
As he looks around the offensive line room at ISU, he won’t find anybody whose name is in an NFL Mock Draft right now. In fact, he’ll be hard pressed to find anybody who’s played in an FCS-level game at an offensive line position.
The current starting offensive line looks like this:
LT—Mike Davis, 6-4, 266, a converted tight end.
LG—Vicente Hughes, 6-2, 315, a junior college transfer.
C—Alex Ramirez, 6-1, 310, a junior college transfer.
RG—Jaedon Garcia, 6-3, 350, a sophomore who played in one game last year.
RT—Jacob Angel, 6-7, 320, a senior and the only Bengal with significant experience at the FCS level, but who was limited to four games last year because of injuries.
The other three linemen who will rotate in are:
T—Jorgen Miller, 6-3, 273, a true freshman who played for Weber at Mountain Crest High School in Utah last year.
C—Zachary Shiroma, 6-0, 273, a junior college transfer who didn’t get to campus until fall camp.
G—Will Davis, 6-3, 307, freshman.
“We have eight guys who are rotating in,” said Weber. “Those guys need to develop, they’re the ones who are at a point where they can develop and help us win football games.”
Ramirez, the center, and Davis, the left tackle, may play the most important roles on the O-line.
“The center position is really a hard position, because he’s the quarterback for the O-line,” Weber said. “He’s the one who calls the fronts and sets the blocking, all those things. Then he’s got a guy an inch away from him and he’s gotta snap the ball and go block someone.
“He (Ramirez) has done a heck of a job,” Weber added. “I think one of the things that has helped him is he was an intern in the weight room for Pitt (University of Pittsburgh) this summer, and I think that helped mature him, too. He’s done a great job.”
Davis, a senior from Nampa, inherits the critical left tackle position, where he’ll line up against every team’s best pass rusher all season long – all without ever having played a down on the offensive line at the collegiate level.
Davis says developing his footwork and learning the basics of pass protection have been the biggest challenges with his position shift.
“I’d say my footwork had to change quite a bit,” Davis said. “Going from tight end, where I was almost never involved in pass pro, now I’m involved and I have a pretty important job in pass pro. You know I have to protect all of our quarterbacks’ blind sides. It’s been a lot of work. I’d say the footwork portion has been the most difficult.”
Davis, who didn’t catch a pass last year as a tight end, was convinced to move to the offensive line by both Weber and new head Coach Cody Hawkins.
“It’s always been a running joke for years that I was going to play lineman at some point,” Davis said. “I went and talked to Coach Hawkins and said, ‘I would like to know where you want me to play?’ He was like, well if you play tight end, we can probably make some packages for you where you get seven or eight plays a game. But if you play O line, if you’re a left tackle or a center, you'll probably get 60 plays a game.
“So for me, I’m not going to make my parents come and watch me for seven or eight plays a game again. So I thought, ‘I guess I’m switching,’ and I’m happy with the choice.”
Davis, who got on the field against the Aztecs in the Bengals’ season-opening loss last year, won’t be intimidated by the Mountain West opponent, but he’s not going to make any outrageous predictions, either.
“I would like for us, in a perfect world, to never have the quarterback hit the ground – unless he trips,” Davis said of his goals for the San Diego State game. “And then we’ll go attack the turf or whatever… But for me personally, I’d like to test out what I’ve learned and what I’ve been coached and see how I can actually fare and what I need to work on. “
Given the inexperience of the Bengal offensive line as a whole, there will certainly be a lot of learning going on in San Diego Saturday evening. Weber says Hawkins understands the need for patience with his group, and is dialing back his offense a bit in response.
“The thing that’s helping us is what coach Hawkins is doing offensively,” Weber said. “He’s doing a great job of sticking to the plan. We’re very detailed in the teaching, but we aren’t doing a ton of stuff, so that helps the linemen so they don’t have as much to think about… That’s going to help us progress too.
“You’ll be able to see improvement throughout the season, every game, because we’re not going to be adding new plays…,” added Weber. “There may be little tweaks here and there, but the basic offense is remaining the same. He (Hawkins) understands the importance of the offensive line and their progress, so he’s very O-line friendly. That’s not always the case.”
As he sat in the dugout on the south side of Holt Arena, Weber was asked to think back some 42 years when he was a young man just starting his coaching career, working on that same sideline as an ISU graduate assistant. It brought out a smile – and a lot of warm memories.
“In the coaching profession, it really is the coaching tree you have, where you trained first, that’s going to dictate your progress,” Weber said. “I worked directly for Coach (Dave) Kragthorpe. So that was unique, because he was the head coach, coaching the offensive line. So I probably got to do more than most grad assistants.
“I got to work with one of the best ever,” Weber said of Kragthorpe, who was an offensive line coach at Brigham Young University before coming to ISU in 1980. “He’s my mentor. He taught me how to do it.”
Weber also mentioned several other assistants on that 1981 team who influenced the coach he eventually became: the legendary Jim Koetter, Mike Shepherd, who was instrumental in bringing Weber to Pocatello; Dick Kaiser and Denny Moller.
“What I remember is being around great coaches,” Weber said. “I was so fortunate.”
He also met his wife Kathy, a Highland High School graduate, in Pocatello, and they’ve been married for 38 years.
Weber was the “young coach” on that championship team. Now, he’s the greybeard lending his considerable experience wherever it’s needed.
“Anyway I can help at this stage of my career – help coach Hawkins, help the players, help the other coaches – that’s what I’m about,” Weber said. “I’ve tried to keep perspective over the years – my family first, my faith and my coaching.”
