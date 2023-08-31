For a football program that’s won 7 out of 40 games over the last four season, things are remarkably cheery around Idaho State. The renovation of Holt Arena has infused new pride in the community, and the addition of new coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have provided the usual hope that comes from new beginnings.
More than that, Hawkins brings a level of emotional intelligence that just seems to convey the idea he knows what he’s doing. Nobody is making wild predictions of immediate success, mind you, but there is a sense that Hawkins and his staff will wring the most of out of this program – even if it takes a few seasons to do so.
So as the Hawkins Era begins Saturday night at San Diego State, what can we hope for from a traditionally downtrodden program that has 60 new players, a total of three seniors on the two-deeps, and a completely new coaching staff?
“Success for me is getting better,” Hawkins said when asked what would constitute a successful first season. “Some people don’t want to hear that. It’s funny, I was at a Bengal booster event last night and I said if there’s anything I can do for you, let me know. And somebody said, ‘Just win.’ That’s fine, but in my experience, the people who focus on results usually end up being losers. I think winning is the result of a great process, so we’ve got to continue to focus on that.”
Probably anybody who is focused just on winning this season is going to be deeply disappointed, given the rank inexperience of the coaches and players, and what one media outlet recently selected as the toughest FCS schedule in the country. ISU begins the year against two FBS opponents, San Diego State and Utah State, then gets traditional FCS power Northern Iowa to reopen the remodeled dome. Then comes the unrelenting gauntlet that is Big Sky Conference football.
The over-under on wins for the inaugural version of Cody Ball is probably two – I can see ISU beating Northern Colorado, with its own new coaching staff, for homecoming, and maybe sneaking off with a victory at Portland State, where ISU has had a modicum of success over the years. Let’s be clear, though, the Bengals will likely be underdogs in every game they play this year, and victories over any of their remaining Big Sky opponents would be major upsets.
“Getting better,” then, is certainly a reasonable goal for this season. Here are some other “reasonable” goals for the Hawkins Era at Idaho State, some short-term, some with longer timetables:
Identifying a quarterback who can lead this team long-term: Hawkins plans to play multiple quarterbacks in the opener, and that will likely include junior college transfer Jordan Cooke, West Virginia transfer Matt Cavallaro and incumbent Hunter Hays. Having three quarterbacks may work for a few weeks, but you know what they say about having multiple quarterbacks long-term – it means you really don’t have any. ISU needs one of the quarterback candidates to separate themselves from the pack with strong play, and with the sense that they can lead this team – this program – for the immediate future.
Demonstrating how to deal with adversity: We all know how last year’s first-year ISU coach dealt with the realization that this ISU program was not going to be successful solely by force of will. Charlie Ragle
threw his team under the bus when it didn’t respond to his coaching. Job No. 1 for Hawkins and his staff has been to re-recruit players who elected to stay around after Ragle departed for Arizona State, and assure them they are more concerned with their well-being than the ego-beating of a 1-10 season. If things go as expected this year, and ISU suffers through another losing season, it is the job of Hawkins and his staff to convince their players and the community – and maybe even themselves – that this is not a permanent condition. It’s easy to be upbeat when you’re 0-0. See me after a few 40-point beat downs.
Fix the schedule: Ever since Paul Bubb departed as ISU athletic director with a $900,000 budget deficit and his successor, Jeff Tingey, discovered the pot of gold known as “money games,” the Bengals have been married to the idea of playing two FBS opponents every season. Sometimes that was offset a bit by scheduling a home game against a Division II foe, but this year’s schedule of two FBS teams and traditional power Northern Iowa is a prescription for eliminating yourself from playoff contention by homecoming.
“I think (athletic director) Pauline (Thiros) is trying to change that,” Hawkins said. “Obviously trying to get to 7 wins is the bench mark you’ve got to get to, to get to the playoffs… I think the last two winning seasons Idaho State has had here, they beat Division II teams. So I think if you look at those schedules – I’m not saying you want to play Division II teams, but the scheduling model, if you want to be successful, has to change.”
Getting back to six home games should also be a goal of the program, although that might require scheduling at least one lower-division team at first. Those games don’t qualify for playoff consideration. But Hawkins cited an interesting statistic when discussing scheduling: the team that wins their opener typically goes on to win at least 60 percent of their games.
“If you’re going to schedule a bunch of Ls (losses) on the front row,, it’s difficult to get the plane off the ground,” said Hawkins.
And for those boosters who’d like to see ISU “just win?” Show up for games, buy tickets and donate money, because that’s what it’s going to take for ISU to break its addiction to “money games.”
Keep the best coaches and players for as long as you can, but be prepared when the inevitable happens: Idaho State is an entry level position for most coaches. Either it’s their first permanent job, or they’re being elevated to a position with more responsibility than they’ve had before. There are some exceptions, like long-time offensive line coach Mark Weber, but most of these coaches are coaching for better jobs at a higher level with higher paychecks. Keeping the best around is never easy, but you’ve also got to be prepared to hire the next man up when your best leave.
Hawkins’ dad, Dan, basically runs a training camp for assistant coaches at Cal-Davis. He takes pride in grooming the next generation of coaches and watching them move on and up. When you get a reputation for producing successful assistants, it’s easier to find eager replacements when the time comes.
The same goes for players. The best of the best in FCS are going to be recruited by FBS schools via the transfer portal, with the opportunity to make Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money often dangled as part of the deal. Hawkins has already seen two players from last year’s roster (Ian Hershey and Xavier Guillory) get cherry-picked by Arizona State.
Hawkins’ approach has been to accept the reality of the transfer portal, to work with his players to make sure they get the best opportunities they can get in their collegiate football careers, and to be ready to groom the next wave of athletes for bigger and better things. If you can show potential recruits there is a path forward to the “big time” – be that FBS football or the NFL – from Idaho State, you have a better chance of recruiting better players.
Hire another president who supports athletics: Outgoing ISU President Kevin Satterlee was not afraid to allocate resources to support athletics at ISU. His most important decision was to use institutional funds to make the renovation of Holt Arena happen after it became apparent more money was going to be necessary beyond ICCU’s initial donation. Holt Arena is the perfect example of what happens when a president doesn’t support athletics – after 50 years of neglect, it was a deteriorating mess. After the recent remodel, it has become a source of pride and excitement for the athletic department, the campus and the community.
Whoever replaces Satterlee will be faced with more important decisions when it comes to athletics. How about a new basketball arena? Will they return to the small potatoes, band-aid approach to facilities that ISU has followed ever since the dome was constructed in 1970? Or will they be willing to make bold investments like Satterlee?
Stay tuned.
