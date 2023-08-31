For a football program that’s won 7 out of 40 games over the last four season, things are remarkably cheery around Idaho State. The renovation of Holt Arena has infused new pride in the community, and the addition of new coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have provided the usual hope that comes from new beginnings.

More than that, Hawkins brings a level of emotional intelligence that just seems to convey the idea he knows what he’s doing. Nobody is making wild predictions of immediate success, mind you, but there is a sense that Hawkins and his staff will wring the most of out of this program – even if it takes a few seasons to do so.

Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.