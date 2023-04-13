POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center recently relaunched its Portneuf Air Rescue, or PAR, helicopter that is complete with a few new upgrades.
The new helicopter was revealed on Wednesday in a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Portneuf Medical Center and the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce. Guests were able to walk around the helicopter and see its new improvements.
Nate Carter, Portneuf's chief operating officer, said during the ceremony that Portneuf Air Rescue has gone on 1,000 missions since they were first launched in 2018.
"That means 1,000 people have been helped, brought to the hospital, brought to other facilities to be taken care of, which is outstanding," he said.
Carter said several upgrades have been made to the helicopter, including an updated autopilot, avionics and a new paint scheme. These improvements were made so PAR would be better able to take care of the people they serve.
"The helicopter itself, all the interior and the avionics have all been upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment so we can take better care of our community," he said.
Carter said the PAR team has the equipment to take care of patients of all ages, whether they are infants or adults. The new equipment includes an advanced ventilator, heart monitor, medication pumps and onboard blood administration.
"The Portneuf Air Rescue team is really the best of the best," he said. "They take care of babies, they take care of adults, they take care of kids and make sure they're in the right place at the right time."
Carter said this would not have been possible without collaboration with Idaho State University. The front of the helicopter is decorated with an ISU Bengal.
"A lot of the people that work at the hospital got their education and training at Idaho State," he said. "We're super grateful to have them."
Flight nurse and paramedic Chuck Cruz, said it was nice to have the helicopter back with all its new upgrades.
"It's nice to have it back," he said. "It's like an old pair of slippers. You get comfortable in it and it goes to get new soles and so you have to wear the backups, and the backups just aren't as comfortable."
Cruz said he looks forward to working on the new helicopter with the rest of the crew. He said the work they do takes them to several different areas.
"We spend six days together," he said. "It's a small group of people, so it really does become family. We go to a lot of different places."
